Advances in Marine Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261239, 9780080579467

Advances in Marine Biology, Volume 23

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John H S Blaxter Alan Southward
eBook ISBN: 9780080579467
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd December 1986
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
182.00
154.70
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579467

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

John H S Blaxter Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland

Alan Southward Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.