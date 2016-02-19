Advances in Magnetic Resonance
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
Advances in Magnetic Resonance, Volume 1, discusses developments in various areas of magnetic resonance. The subject matter ranges from original theoretical contributions through syntheses of points of view toward series of phenomena to critical and painstaking tabulations of experimental data.
The book contains six chapters and begins with a discussion of the theory of relaxation processes. This is followed by separate chapters on the development of magnetic resonance techniques for studying rate processes in chemistry and the application of these techniques to various problems; the geometrical and electronic structures of paramagnetic molecules and complex ions; and various theoretical formulations of spin-spin coupling. Subsequent chapters deal with geminal and vicinal proton-proton coupling constants from values reported in the literature; and electron spin resonance of radical ions. This serial publication was conceived with the insiders as well as the interested outsiders in mind. The editor hopes that readers who consult this book for a particular article will in some measure profit by being exposed to some of the other contributions.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Tentative Contents of Future Volumes
The Theory of Relaxation Processes
I. Introduction
II. Random Perturbation
III. Dynamical Interaction with a Thermal Bath
IV. Time-Dependent Hamiltonian
V. Applications
Appendix A
Appendix B
Chemical Rate Processes and Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Line Shapes and the Motion of Spins
III. Slow Passage Line Shapes and the Determination of Reaction Rates
IV. Transient Methods for the Measurement of Rates
V. Conclusion
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Paramagnetic Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Applications
Theory of Nuclear Spin-Spin Coupling
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Basis
III. Physical Basis—Spin-Spin Coupling Hamiltonian
IV. Coupling between Directly Bonded Nuclei
V. Molecular Wave Mechanical Formulations
VI. Spin-Spin Coupling between Nondirectly Bonded Nuclei
VII. General Conclusions
Geminal and Vicinal Proton-Proton Coupling Constants in Organic Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Geminal Coupling Constants
III. Vicinal Coupling Constants across Formal Single Bonds
IV. Couplings in Ethylenes and Substituted Ethylenes
V. Benzene and Substituted Benzenes
VI. Heterocycles
Tables
References
Electron Spin Resonance of Radical Ions
I. Introduction
II. Survey of Recent Developments
III. Table of Splitting Constants of Hydrocarbon Radical Ions in Solution
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281506