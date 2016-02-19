Advances in Magnetic Resonance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231143, 9781483281506

Advances in Magnetic Resonance

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: John S. Waugh
eBook ISBN: 9781483281506
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 426
Description

Advances in Magnetic Resonance, Volume 1, discusses developments in various areas of magnetic resonance. The subject matter ranges from original theoretical contributions through syntheses of points of view toward series of phenomena to critical and painstaking tabulations of experimental data.
The book contains six chapters and begins with a discussion of the theory of relaxation processes. This is followed by separate chapters on the development of magnetic resonance techniques for studying rate processes in chemistry and the application of these techniques to various problems; the geometrical and electronic structures of paramagnetic molecules and complex ions; and various theoretical formulations of spin-spin coupling. Subsequent chapters deal with geminal and vicinal proton-proton coupling constants from values reported in the literature; and electron spin resonance of radical ions. This serial publication was conceived with the insiders as well as the interested outsiders in mind. The editor hopes that readers who consult this book for a particular article will in some measure profit by being exposed to some of the other contributions.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Tentative Contents of Future Volumes

The Theory of Relaxation Processes

I. Introduction

II. Random Perturbation

III. Dynamical Interaction with a Thermal Bath

IV. Time-Dependent Hamiltonian

V. Applications

Appendix A

Appendix B

Chemical Rate Processes and Magnetic Resonance

I. Introduction

II. Line Shapes and the Motion of Spins

III. Slow Passage Line Shapes and the Determination of Reaction Rates

IV. Transient Methods for the Measurement of Rates

V. Conclusion

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance of Paramagnetic Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Applications

Theory of Nuclear Spin-Spin Coupling

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Basis

III. Physical Basis—Spin-Spin Coupling Hamiltonian

IV. Coupling between Directly Bonded Nuclei

V. Molecular Wave Mechanical Formulations

VI. Spin-Spin Coupling between Nondirectly Bonded Nuclei

VII. General Conclusions

Geminal and Vicinal Proton-Proton Coupling Constants in Organic Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Geminal Coupling Constants

III. Vicinal Coupling Constants across Formal Single Bonds

IV. Couplings in Ethylenes and Substituted Ethylenes

V. Benzene and Substituted Benzenes

VI. Heterocycles

Tables

References

Electron Spin Resonance of Radical Ions

I. Introduction

II. Survey of Recent Developments

III. Table of Splitting Constants of Hydrocarbon Radical Ions in Solution

References

Author Index

Subject Index

