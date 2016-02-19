Advances in Magnetic Resonance, Volume 1, discusses developments in various areas of magnetic resonance. The subject matter ranges from original theoretical contributions through syntheses of points of view toward series of phenomena to critical and painstaking tabulations of experimental data.

The book contains six chapters and begins with a discussion of the theory of relaxation processes. This is followed by separate chapters on the development of magnetic resonance techniques for studying rate processes in chemistry and the application of these techniques to various problems; the geometrical and electronic structures of paramagnetic molecules and complex ions; and various theoretical formulations of spin-spin coupling. Subsequent chapters deal with geminal and vicinal proton-proton coupling constants from values reported in the literature; and electron spin resonance of radical ions. This serial publication was conceived with the insiders as well as the interested outsiders in mind. The editor hopes that readers who consult this book for a particular article will in some measure profit by being exposed to some of the other contributions.