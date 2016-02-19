Advances in Magnetic Resonance
1st Edition
Volume 12
Description
Advances in Magnetic Resonance, Volume 12, presents a variety of contributions to the theory and practice of magnetic resonance. The book contains six chapters and begins with a discussion of diffusion and self-diffusion measurements by nuclear magnetic resonance. This is followed by separate chapters on spin-lattice relaxation time in hydrogen isotope mixtures; the principles of optical detection of nuclear spin alignment and nuclear quadropole resonance; and the spin-1 behavior, including the relaxation of the quasi-invariants of the motion of a system of pairs of dipolar coupled spin-1/2 nuclei. Subsequent chapters deal with the development and application of crafted pulse shapes in nuclear magnetic resonance, magnetic resonance imaging, and optical coherent transient (laser) spectroscopies; and the application of pulsed proton nuclear magnetic resonance "broad line" spectroscopy as a thermal analysis technique and its use to study thermal transformations in hydrogen-containing solids, in particular coals and related organic materials.
Table of Contents
Preface
Principles and Application of Self-Diffusion Measurements by Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques for a Measurement of Molecular Translational Diffusion
III. Diffusion Measurements by Nuclear Magnetic Resonance: A Simplified Model
IV. Theory of NMR Self-Diffusion Measurements
V. Modifications of the NMR Field Gradient Experiment
VI. Influence of Microdynamics and Micro Structure
VII. Examples of Application
VIII. Experimental
The Spin-Lattice Relaxation Time (T1) in Mixtures of Hydrogen Isotopes
I. Introduction
II. A Review of the Theory of Spin-Lattice Relaxation in Solid H2
III. Mixtures of Spin Systems
IV. The Model for Relaxation in a Mixture
V. The Test of the Relaxation Model
VI. Predictions of the Model
VII. Conclusions
Optical Detection of Nuclear Spin Alignment and Quadrupole Resonance in Organic Molecular Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Magnetic Resonance in Excited Triplet States of Organic Molecules
III. Optical Nuclear Spin Alignment and Polarization
IV. Optical Detection of Nuclear Spin Alignment and Quadrupole Resonance
V. Comparison of ODNQR in Ground and ODENDOR in Excited States
VI. Crystal Field Effects and Defect Structures in Molecular Crystals
VII. Level-Anticrossing and Spin Diffusion Effects on ODNQR
VIII. Application to Miscellaneous Systems
IX. Concluding Remarks
Spin-1 Behavior of Systems of Dipolar Coupled Pairs of Spin-1/2 Nuclei
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Considerations
III. Formal Description of Dipolar Coupled Spin Systems
IV. Pure Preparation, Detection, and Analysis of Coherences
V. Preparation of Selected Mixed Coherence States
VI. Miscellaneous Sophisticated Pulse Sequences
VII. Preparation and Detection of the Quasi-Invariants of the Motion
VIII. Relaxation Times of the Quasi-Invariants and Molecular Motions
Appendix A. Evolution under Zeeman and Truncated Quadrupole Interaction
Appendix B. Commutators and Traces
Appendix C. Rotations in Spin Space
The Art of Pulse Crafting: Applications to Magnetic Resonance and Laser Spectroscopy
I. Introduction and Overview
II. Historical Role of Pulse Shapes in Magnetic Resonance and Laser Spectroscopy
III. Theoretical Formalisms: Exactly Solvable Cases
IV. Perturbative Treatments of Arbitrary Pulse Shapes
V. Numerical Optimization Methods
VI. Conclusions
1H NMR Thermal Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Hardware
III. Methodology
IV. Analysis of Raw Data
V. Applications
VI. Summary
Index
