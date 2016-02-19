Advances in Magnetic Resonance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120255122, 9781483281438

Advances in Magnetic Resonance

1st Edition

Volume 12

Editors: John S. Waugh
eBook ISBN: 9781483281438
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1988
Page Count: 446
Description

Advances in Magnetic Resonance, Volume 12, presents a variety of contributions to the theory and practice of magnetic resonance. The book contains six chapters and begins with a discussion of diffusion and self-diffusion measurements by nuclear magnetic resonance. This is followed by separate chapters on spin-lattice relaxation time in hydrogen isotope mixtures; the principles of optical detection of nuclear spin alignment and nuclear quadropole resonance; and the spin-1 behavior, including the relaxation of the quasi-invariants of the motion of a system of pairs of dipolar coupled spin-1/2 nuclei. Subsequent chapters deal with the development and application of crafted pulse shapes in nuclear magnetic resonance, magnetic resonance imaging, and optical coherent transient (laser) spectroscopies; and the application of pulsed proton nuclear magnetic resonance "broad line" spectroscopy as a thermal analysis technique and its use to study thermal transformations in hydrogen-containing solids, in particular coals and related organic materials.

Table of Contents


Preface

Principles and Application of Self-Diffusion Measurements by Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques for a Measurement of Molecular Translational Diffusion

III. Diffusion Measurements by Nuclear Magnetic Resonance: A Simplified Model

IV. Theory of NMR Self-Diffusion Measurements

V. Modifications of the NMR Field Gradient Experiment

VI. Influence of Microdynamics and Micro Structure

VII. Examples of Application

VIII. Experimental

The Spin-Lattice Relaxation Time (T1) in Mixtures of Hydrogen Isotopes

I. Introduction

II. A Review of the Theory of Spin-Lattice Relaxation in Solid H2

III. Mixtures of Spin Systems

IV. The Model for Relaxation in a Mixture

V. The Test of the Relaxation Model

VI. Predictions of the Model

VII. Conclusions

Optical Detection of Nuclear Spin Alignment and Quadrupole Resonance in Organic Molecular Crystals

I. Introduction

II. Magnetic Resonance in Excited Triplet States of Organic Molecules

III. Optical Nuclear Spin Alignment and Polarization

IV. Optical Detection of Nuclear Spin Alignment and Quadrupole Resonance

V. Comparison of ODNQR in Ground and ODENDOR in Excited States

VI. Crystal Field Effects and Defect Structures in Molecular Crystals

VII. Level-Anticrossing and Spin Diffusion Effects on ODNQR

VIII. Application to Miscellaneous Systems

IX. Concluding Remarks

Spin-1 Behavior of Systems of Dipolar Coupled Pairs of Spin-1/2 Nuclei

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Considerations

III. Formal Description of Dipolar Coupled Spin Systems

IV. Pure Preparation, Detection, and Analysis of Coherences

V. Preparation of Selected Mixed Coherence States

VI. Miscellaneous Sophisticated Pulse Sequences

VII. Preparation and Detection of the Quasi-Invariants of the Motion

VIII. Relaxation Times of the Quasi-Invariants and Molecular Motions

Appendix A. Evolution under Zeeman and Truncated Quadrupole Interaction

Appendix B. Commutators and Traces

Appendix C. Rotations in Spin Space

The Art of Pulse Crafting: Applications to Magnetic Resonance and Laser Spectroscopy

I. Introduction and Overview

II. Historical Role of Pulse Shapes in Magnetic Resonance and Laser Spectroscopy

III. Theoretical Formalisms: Exactly Solvable Cases

IV. Perturbative Treatments of Arbitrary Pulse Shapes

V. Numerical Optimization Methods

VI. Conclusions

1H NMR Thermal Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Hardware

III. Methodology

IV. Analysis of Raw Data

V. Applications

VI. Summary

Index

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483281438

John S. Waugh

