Advances in Magnetic Resonance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120255108, 9781483281469

Advances in Magnetic Resonance

1st Edition

Volume 10

Editors: John S. Waugh
eBook ISBN: 9781483281469
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 236
Description

Advances in Magnetic Resonance, Volume 10, presents a variety of contributions to the theory and practice of magnetic resonance. The book contains three chapters that examine superoperators in magnetic resonance; ultrasonically modulated paramagnetic resonance; and the utility of electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) and electron-nuclear double-resonance (ENDOR) techniques for studying low-frequency modes of atomic fluctuations and their significance for understanding the mechanism of structural phase transitions in solids.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Contents of Previous Volumes

Superoperators in Magnetic Resonance

I. Introduction

II. Superkets, Superbras, Superoperators, and Bases in Superspace

III. Simple Symmetries of Superoperators

IV. Equation of Motion and Standard Tools for Its Solution

V. Stochastic Hamiltonian and Liouvillian: Ensemble-Averaged Finite Time-Displacement Superoperator U(t1,t0)

VI. Relaxation in the Short Correlation Time Limit (Liquids and Gases)

VII. Relaxation by Chemical Rate Processes

VIII. The Simple Example of a Single Spin ½

Ultrasonically Modulated Paramagnetic Resonance

I. Introduction

II. Ultrasonics

III. UMER

IV. Theory

V. Results

VI. Conclusion

EPR and ENDOR Studies of Slow Dynamics and the Central Peak Phenomenon near Phase Transitions

I. Introduction

II. KDP-Type Crystals: Structure and Phase-Transition Mechanisms

III. EPR of KDP-Type Crystals

IV. Interpretation of the EPR and ENDOR Data

V. EPR of SrTiO3: The Vanishing CP Width

VI. Cluster Excitations in a Purely "Displacive" System: K2OsCl6

VII. Summary of the Review and Some Suggestions

Addendum

Index

About the Editor

John S. Waugh

