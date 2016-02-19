Advances in Magnetic Resonance
1st Edition
Volume 10
Editors: John S. Waugh
eBook ISBN: 9781483281469
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 236
Description
Advances in Magnetic Resonance, Volume 10, presents a variety of contributions to the theory and practice of magnetic resonance. The book contains three chapters that examine superoperators in magnetic resonance; ultrasonically modulated paramagnetic resonance; and the utility of electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) and electron-nuclear double-resonance (ENDOR) techniques for studying low-frequency modes of atomic fluctuations and their significance for understanding the mechanism of structural phase transitions in solids.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
Superoperators in Magnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Superkets, Superbras, Superoperators, and Bases in Superspace
III. Simple Symmetries of Superoperators
IV. Equation of Motion and Standard Tools for Its Solution
V. Stochastic Hamiltonian and Liouvillian: Ensemble-Averaged Finite Time-Displacement Superoperator U(t1,t0)
VI. Relaxation in the Short Correlation Time Limit (Liquids and Gases)
VII. Relaxation by Chemical Rate Processes
VIII. The Simple Example of a Single Spin ½
Ultrasonically Modulated Paramagnetic Resonance
I. Introduction
II. Ultrasonics
III. UMER
IV. Theory
V. Results
VI. Conclusion
EPR and ENDOR Studies of Slow Dynamics and the Central Peak Phenomenon near Phase Transitions
I. Introduction
II. KDP-Type Crystals: Structure and Phase-Transition Mechanisms
III. EPR of KDP-Type Crystals
IV. Interpretation of the EPR and ENDOR Data
V. EPR of SrTiO3: The Vanishing CP Width
VI. Cluster Excitations in a Purely "Displacive" System: K2OsCl6
VII. Summary of the Review and Some Suggestions
Addendum
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281469
About the Editor
John S. Waugh
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.