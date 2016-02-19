Advances in Machine Tool Design and Research 1967
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 8th International M.T.D.R. Conference (Incorporating the 2nd International CIRP Production Engineering Research Conference), the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, September 1967
Advances in Machine Tool Design and Research 1967, Part 2 provides information pertinent to the development of machine tool design. This book discusses the advances in pneumatic positioning device in the machine tool laboratories. Organized into 41 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the pneumatic digital and analogue elements used in designing the control loop. This text then explains the control system for the cylindrical grinding process developed by fluid logic elements and the diaphragm-type fluid logic element used in the control system. Other chapters consider the causes of inaccuracies on a finished machined workpiece produced by a numerically controlled machine tool. This book discusses as well the machine errors that are corrected by instrumentation, the details of this installation, and the characteristics of the instrumentation required. The final chapter deals with the basic characteristics of material flow during closed die forging. This book is a valuable resource for production and mechanical engineers.
Control
Automatic Control in Metal Processing Using Pneumatic Elements
The Fluidic Sequence and Digital Control System for the Cylindrical Grinding Process
Compensation for the Backlash and Alignment Errors in a Numerically Controlled Machine Tool by a Digital Computer Program
Automatic Error Correction Permits Conversion of 66 Inch Boring Mill into Precise Inspection Machine
Joints
Research on the Static Stiffness of Joints in Machine Tools
The Approach of Machined Surfaces with Particular Reference to their Hardness
The Measurement of the Real Area of Contact between Two Metal Surfaces
Metal Cutting III
The Effect of Hot Machining by Electric Current on the Mechanics of Orthogonal Cutting
Requirements of Tool Material
A Review of Some Recent Developments in the Design and Application of Twist Drills
The Effect of Several Parameters on Twist Drill Performance
On the Determination of Torque and Thrust during Drilling of Ductile Materials
Some Aspects of Drilling Ultra-high-strength Steels
Mechanics of Metal Grinding with Particular Reference to Monte Carlo Simulation
Increasing Milling Machine Productivity by Use of Cutters with Non-constant Cutting-edge Pitch
Metal Forming I
Plane Strain Drawing of Sandwiched Metals
Investigation of the Influence of Various Parameters on the Deep-drawing Quality of Sheet Metals
An Experimental Pre-production Unit for Semi-continuous Hydrostatic Extrusion
Further Developments in the High-speed Impact Extrusion of Brittle Metals
Investigations into the Helical Rolling Process
Influence of Mill Setup on Hollow Geometry Produced by Rotary Piercing
Analysis of the Tube-relieving Process
Blade Wear in Bar Cropping
Slideways
The Frictional Damping of Plain Slideways for Small Fluctuations of the Velocity of Sliding
The Influence of Different Types of Guideways on the Static and Dynamic Behavior of Feed Drives
Research on Machine-tool Slideways Wear
The Application of Anti-Fiction Bearings in Precision Machine Tool Design
Ball Bearing Elements
An Investigation of the Effect of the Ball Bearing Elements' Form, Out-of-Roundness and Surface Finish Degree on the Life, Load-carrying Capacity and Running Performance
The Influence of the Shape and Dimension of the Thread Form of the Ball Screw and its Break-away Torque
Measurements
Recent Developments in a Phase-analogue System for the Measurement of Linear and Rotary Displacements
A Radial Grating Dividing Engine of High Accuracy
Practical Considerations in the Use of Laser Measurement Techniques with Machine Tools
Interpolation Techniques Applied to Incremental Measurement
The Role of Geometric Analysis in Design for Production
Vibratory Feeders
Vibratory Feeders
The Classification and Performance of Orienting Devices
Metal Forming II
Underwater Explosive Forming of Rectangular Metal Sheet
Explosive Welding of Stellite to Stainless Steel
The Influence of the Electrical and Geometrical Parameters in Magnetic Forming
A Review of the Application of Oscillatory Energy to Metals Deforming Plastically
Metal Flow in Forging: A Practical Study
Part 1
Opening Address
Accuracy of Machine Tools I
Accuracy of Automatically Controlled Machine Tools
Turning on Heavy Duty Lathes with Continuous Path Numerical Control System
Accuracy of Machine Tools II
The Problem of Integrating Research Work into a Medium Sized Machine Tool Works
Influence of the Rigidity of the Machine-Workpiece-Tool System on the Roughness of Machined Surface
Thermal Deformation of a Vertical Milling Machine
The Clamping Accuracy of Three-jaw Chucks
Machine Tool Structural Calculations
Analysis of Machine Tool Structure by Computing Techniques
Calculation and Research on Machine Tool Structures and Foundations
Metal Cutting I
A Variable Rate Machining Test for Tool Life Evaluation
On the Wear of Cutting Tools
Sensors of Tool Life for Optimization of Machining
A Statistical Analysis of the Cutting System Based on an Energy Principle
A Comparison of Stress-Strain Behavior in Cutting and High Strain-rate Compression Tests
Predicting Cutting Forces at Super High Cutting Speeds from Work Material Properties and Cutting Conditions
Modes of Cutting with Discontinuous Chips
Manufacturing Concepts
The Machining Center Concept
Pre-set Tooling and its Application
System 24—A New Concept of Manufacture
Machine Tool Design
Some Experiences in the Design of a Fabricated Machine Tool Structure
Design and Initial Development of the Staveley-D.S.I.R. Machine Tool
Bearings and Spindles
The Design and Performance Characteristics of a Capillary Compensated Hydrostatic Journal Bearing
The Design of Hydrostatic Journal Bearings
Application of Gas Bearings or Hydraulic Bearings to Precision Grinding
Experience with Four Types of Grinding Machine Spindle
A Tuned Vibration Absorber for a Centerless Grinding Machine
Metal Cutting II
Carbide Cutting Tool Variance and Breakage: Unknown Factors in Machining Economics
Computer Approach for Storage of Machinability Data and Calculation of Machining Costs and Production Rates
Dislocation Theory of Shear Stress and Strain Rate in Metal Cutting
Comparison of Multiple Regressions in Machining Experiments
A Systematic Research on the Cold Work Produced on Carbon Steels by Machining with a Lathe
Hobbing Machines
Crown Mobbing Systems—A Case History
A New Exciter for Hobbing Machines
Comparison of Different Measuring and Indicating Methods for the Determination of Pitch Errors of Large Precision Gears
Hot Compressive Strength of Cemented Carbides
Wear at the End Cutting Edge of Carbide Tools in Finish and Rough Turning
The Calibration of Tool/Work Thermocouples
Effect of Tool Flank Wear on the Temperatures Generated during Metal Cutting
- No. of pages:
- 709
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154459
S. A. Tobias
F. Koenigsberger
Stockport, Cheshire, UK