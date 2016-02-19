Advances in Machine Tool Design and Research 1967

Table of Contents



Control

Automatic Control in Metal Processing Using Pneumatic Elements

The Fluidic Sequence and Digital Control System for the Cylindrical Grinding Process

Compensation for the Backlash and Alignment Errors in a Numerically Controlled Machine Tool by a Digital Computer Program

Automatic Error Correction Permits Conversion of 66 Inch Boring Mill into Precise Inspection Machine

Joints

Research on the Static Stiffness of Joints in Machine Tools

The Approach of Machined Surfaces with Particular Reference to their Hardness

The Measurement of the Real Area of Contact between Two Metal Surfaces

Metal Cutting III

The Effect of Hot Machining by Electric Current on the Mechanics of Orthogonal Cutting

Requirements of Tool Material

A Review of Some Recent Developments in the Design and Application of Twist Drills

The Effect of Several Parameters on Twist Drill Performance

On the Determination of Torque and Thrust during Drilling of Ductile Materials

Some Aspects of Drilling Ultra-high-strength Steels

Mechanics of Metal Grinding with Particular Reference to Monte Carlo Simulation

Increasing Milling Machine Productivity by Use of Cutters with Non-constant Cutting-edge Pitch

Metal Forming I

Plane Strain Drawing of Sandwiched Metals

Investigation of the Influence of Various Parameters on the Deep-drawing Quality of Sheet Metals

An Experimental Pre-production Unit for Semi-continuous Hydrostatic Extrusion

Further Developments in the High-speed Impact Extrusion of Brittle Metals

Investigations into the Helical Rolling Process

Influence of Mill Setup on Hollow Geometry Produced by Rotary Piercing

Analysis of the Tube-relieving Process

Blade Wear in Bar Cropping

Slideways

The Frictional Damping of Plain Slideways for Small Fluctuations of the Velocity of Sliding

The Influence of Different Types of Guideways on the Static and Dynamic Behavior of Feed Drives

Research on Machine-tool Slideways Wear

The Application of Anti-Fiction Bearings in Precision Machine Tool Design

Ball Bearing Elements

An Investigation of the Effect of the Ball Bearing Elements' Form, Out-of-Roundness and Surface Finish Degree on the Life, Load-carrying Capacity and Running Performance

The Influence of the Shape and Dimension of the Thread Form of the Ball Screw and its Break-away Torque

Measurements

Recent Developments in a Phase-analogue System for the Measurement of Linear and Rotary Displacements

A Radial Grating Dividing Engine of High Accuracy

Practical Considerations in the Use of Laser Measurement Techniques with Machine Tools

Interpolation Techniques Applied to Incremental Measurement

The Role of Geometric Analysis in Design for Production

Vibratory Feeders

Vibratory Feeders

The Classification and Performance of Orienting Devices

Metal Forming II

Underwater Explosive Forming of Rectangular Metal Sheet

Explosive Welding of Stellite to Stainless Steel

The Influence of the Electrical and Geometrical Parameters in Magnetic Forming

A Review of the Application of Oscillatory Energy to Metals Deforming Plastically

Metal Flow in Forging: A Practical Study

Part 1

Opening Address

Accuracy of Machine Tools I

Accuracy of Automatically Controlled Machine Tools

Turning on Heavy Duty Lathes with Continuous Path Numerical Control System

Accuracy of Machine Tools II

The Problem of Integrating Research Work into a Medium Sized Machine Tool Works

Influence of the Rigidity of the Machine-Workpiece-Tool System on the Roughness of Machined Surface

Thermal Deformation of a Vertical Milling Machine

The Clamping Accuracy of Three-jaw Chucks

Machine Tool Structural Calculations

Analysis of Machine Tool Structure by Computing Techniques

Calculation and Research on Machine Tool Structures and Foundations

Metal Cutting I

A Variable Rate Machining Test for Tool Life Evaluation

On the Wear of Cutting Tools

Sensors of Tool Life for Optimization of Machining

A Statistical Analysis of the Cutting System Based on an Energy Principle

A Comparison of Stress-Strain Behavior in Cutting and High Strain-rate Compression Tests

Predicting Cutting Forces at Super High Cutting Speeds from Work Material Properties and Cutting Conditions

Modes of Cutting with Discontinuous Chips

Manufacturing Concepts

The Machining Center Concept

Pre-set Tooling and its Application

System 24—A New Concept of Manufacture

Machine Tool Design

Some Experiences in the Design of a Fabricated Machine Tool Structure

Design and Initial Development of the Staveley-D.S.I.R. Machine Tool

Bearings and Spindles

The Design and Performance Characteristics of a Capillary Compensated Hydrostatic Journal Bearing

The Design of Hydrostatic Journal Bearings

Application of Gas Bearings or Hydraulic Bearings to Precision Grinding

Experience with Four Types of Grinding Machine Spindle

A Tuned Vibration Absorber for a Centerless Grinding Machine

Metal Cutting II

Carbide Cutting Tool Variance and Breakage: Unknown Factors in Machining Economics

Computer Approach for Storage of Machinability Data and Calculation of Machining Costs and Production Rates

Dislocation Theory of Shear Stress and Strain Rate in Metal Cutting

Comparison of Multiple Regressions in Machining Experiments

A Systematic Research on the Cold Work Produced on Carbon Steels by Machining with a Lathe

Hobbing Machines

Crown Mobbing Systems—A Case History

A New Exciter for Hobbing Machines

Comparison of Different Measuring and Indicating Methods for the Determination of Pitch Errors of Large Precision Gears

Hot Compressive Strength of Cemented Carbides

Wear at the End Cutting Edge of Carbide Tools in Finish and Rough Turning

The Calibration of Tool/Work Thermocouples

Effect of Tool Flank Wear on the Temperatures Generated during Metal Cutting

