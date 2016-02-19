Advances in Liquid Crystal Research and Applications
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third Liquid Crystal Conference of the Socialist Countries, Budapest, 27–31 August 1979
Advances in Liquid Crystal Research and Applications, Volume 2 covers the proceedings of the Third Liquid Crystal Conference of the Socialist Countries. The book discusses several papers concerning the development and advancement of the research and application aspects of liquid crystals. The text is comprised of 52 chapters that are organized into four parts explaining an aspect of liquid crystal. Part I covers amphiphilic, while Part II discusses mesomorphic polymers. The third part tackles synthesis and the fourth part talks about the physical properties and applications. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose line of work concerns liquid crystals.
Table of Contents
Volume 1
Preface
Phases and Structures
Synthesis and Polymorphism of the Homologous Series of the 4.4'-bisn-alkylamino-biphenyls
Polymorphism and Atructure in non-Amphiphilic Liquid Crystals
X-ray Investigations of the Terephthalylidene-bis-(4-n-alkyl-anilines) in the Crystalline and Liquid Crystalline Modifications
The X-ray Studies of a Crystalline Structure of bis-(4-p-hexyloxybenzal)-1.4-phenylenediamine and its Polymorphic Smectic Mesophases
Structure and Symmetry of Smectic Liquid Crystals
X-ray Diffraction from a Smectic a Liquid Crystal
Electron Diffraction Study of Liquid Crystals
Neutron Critical Scattering in PPA
On the Structure and Dynamics of d-PAA Neutron Scattering
The Re-entrant Phenomenon in 4-n-octyloxy-4-cyanobiphenyl: A High Pressure X-ray Study of the Smectic a Layer spacing
Some Physical Properties of Re-entrant Nematics
Homologous Series of Liquid Crystals with Re-entrant Nematic and Two Smectic a Phases
Re-entrant Nematic and Smectic Phases in the n-alkoxybenzoyloxy cyanostilbene Series
Microscopic Mechanism of the Structural Instability in the Mesogeneous Molecular Crystals
Short-range Order Correlations in a 3-Dimensional Mematic Liquid Crystal
Microcalorimetric Study of a Mesophase Involving Globular Molecules (OPCTS)
Metastable Phases as Seen by the Adiabatic Calorimetric Investigations
Nature of the Critical Point of the Isotropic-nematic Transition
Investigation of the Physical Parameters of NPOOB around the Phase Transitions
Interferometric Study of the N-SA Phase Transition in Cylindrical Structures
Studies on Induced Amectic a Phases, I. Transitional Entropies of Binary Mixtures of Smectogenes and Cholesterogenes
Calorimetric Determination of the Impurity Content of Liquid Crystals
Molecular Dynamics and Dynamical Methods
Dielectric Properties of Nematic and Smectic - A Liquid Srystals
Dielectric Permittivity and Loss Measurement on Aligned Nematic, Smectic-A and Smectic-C Phases of DOB HOP
Dielectric Dispersions in Nematogens
Dielectric Investigations of 4-n-pentylphenyl-4-n-heptyloxytiobenzoate
A Dielectric Study of nematogen 4-n-hexyloxyphenyl 4-n-methoxybenzoate, C,0/OC6
Dielectric Relaxation in Nematic Cyclohexane Derivatives
The Problem of Mean Values for Disordered Films of the Anisotropic Liquids
Dipolar Splittings in the Homologous Series of Para-azoxyanisole
Orientational Ordering in Biaxial Smectics
Alignment of Smectic a Liquid Crystal Obtained by Cooling the Isotropic Phase in Magnetic Field. NMR Study
Raman Evidences for the Existence of Three Solid Modifications in MBBA
Raman Spectroscopy Studies of Molecular Reorientations of Liquid Crystals
Investigation of the Acoustic Parameters of 4-nitrophenyloxy-4noctyloxybenzoate(NPOOB) in the Vicinity of Clearing Point from the Fine Structure of Rayleigh Line of Light Scattering
Mössbauer Spectroscopy of Thermotropic Smectic Liquid Crystals: On the Formation of Complexes between Label and Liquid Crystal Molecules
Recent Developments in the Study of Molecular Dynamics in Liquid Crystals
The Motion of the Long Molecular Axis Around the Director in Nematics
Kinetics of Acousto-optical Effect in Liquid Crystals
Nematic Liquid Crystals in Crossed Magnetic and Ultrasonic Fields
Ultrasonic Relaxation in Nematic Liquid Crystals
Optical Response Times of Deformed Liquid Crystals
Forced Rayleigh Scattering in S a Liquid Crystals
Continual Properties
Polarizable Properties of Liquid Crystals
Behavior of Ferroelectric Smectic Liquid Crystals in Electric Field
Investigation of Electrooptical Effects in Chiral Smectic C
Helicoid Resonance and its Unwinding in Ferroelectric Liquid Crystals
Molecular Dimensions and Elastic Constants of Nematic Liquid Crystals
Molecular Asymmetry, Flexoelectricity and Elasticity of Nematics
Gradient Flexoelectric Effect and Longitudinal Domains in Nematics
A Bulk Flexoelectric Effect in a Wedge-like Nematic Liquid Crystal Layer Caused by a Radial Transversal Electric Field
On the Quadrupole Mechanism of Flexoelectricity
Convective Structures in Nematic Hydrodynamic Instabilities
A Novel Type of the Electrohydrodynamic Instability in Nematic Liquid Crystals
Determination of Viscosity Coefficients in a Nematic Liquid Crystal
Viscosity of Nematic Liquid Crystal Mixtures
Anomalous Shear Flow Alignment in Nematic 8CB
Study of Motion of Liquid Crystals in Electric Field
Interference Narrowing of Diffraction Maxima in Liquid Crystal Diffraction Gratings
On the Anisotropy of Electrical Conductivity of p-n-pentyl-p'-cyanobiphenyl and p-n-octoxy-p'-cyanobiphenyl in Nematic and Smectic Phases
Charge Carrier Mobility Measurements in Nematic Liquid Crystals
The Surface Conductivity Measurements of the Cross-polarized Liquidcrystalline Layers as the Method of Investigations of Ionic Transport Phenomena in Liquid Crystals
Some Flow Properties of Cholesterics
Determination of Spatially Periodically Modulated Structures in Optically Anisotropic Media by Means of Optical Diffraction
The Uniform Model of the Bubble and Striped Domains in Nematics - Optical Active Substance Mixtures
Behavior of the Nematic Liquid Crystal Drop on the Anisotropic Surface
Optical and Rheological Properties of Binary Mixtures of Right- and Lefthanded Cholesteric Liquid Crystals
Instability of the Cholesteric Planar Texture in an Electric Field
Volume 2
Amphiphilic
Edge Energy and Pore Stability in Bilayer Lipid Membranes
The Elasticity of Protein-lipid Bilayer Membranes and its Physiological Significance
Investigations on the Influence of Different Amphiphilic Substances on Foam Stability of Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate
An Optical Diffraction Modeling Discriminates between Two Viewpoints on Phase Transition in Lipid-water Systems
The Change in the Thermodynamic Properties and Structure of Lecithine Produced by Ultra-violet Radiation
Mossbauer Spectroscopy of the Cephalin + SnCl4 System
Lyotropic Mesophases Studied by 31P-NMR
Laser Raman Studies of Lipid Phase Transitions in Model Membranes. The Effect of Ions on Phosphatidylcholine Multilayers
Static Field Induced Phase Transitions in Lipid Bilayers and their Role in the Regulation of Transport Processes
Mesomorphic Polymers
Structure and Properties of Rigid-chain Polymer Molecules in Solutions
Nematic Polymeric Structures
Structure of Thermotropic Smectic Polymers
Conditions of Formation of Liquid-crystalline State in Cholesterol-containing Polymers
Influence of the Structure of Mesogenic Groups on the Structure and Dielectric Propertes of the Comb-like Liquid Crystalline Azomethyne-containing Polymers
Polymer Mesophases. Studies on the Smectic-isotropic Transition of Poly (p-biphenylyl Acrylate)
Structural features of liquid crystalline state of poly-p-(meth)-acryloyloxy p-n-pentyloxy azobenzenes in Terms of X-ray Evidence and Fourier Analysis of Intensity Curves
Liquid Crystalline Behavior of Polymers on the Basis of p-butyloxyphenyl p-hydroxybenzoate Depending on the Nature of the Polymer Main Chain and Length of the Spacer Group
Synthesis
Advances in Synthesis of Mesogens
Synthesis and Mesomorphism of p-fluoroalkyl(alkoxy)benzoic Esters
Liquid Crystalline Compounds Containing Hydrogenated Six-membered Heterocyclic Rings
Synthesis and Study of New Liquid Crystal Addends
Liquid Crystalline Pyridine Drivatives
Liquid Crystalline 4H-3,1-behzoxazine-4-ones
Chiral Nematic Tolans
Polyfluoro-substituted Liquid Crystals
Acetylenic Liquid Crystals Available by Castro Reaction
Study of Connection between Liquid Crystalline Properties and Structures
Synthesis and Examination of the Liquid Crystalline Properties of Cholesterol and Thiocholesterol Ethers
Heterocyclic Liquid Crystals
Low Melting Liquid Crystalline Esters with Alkylcyclohexane Fragments
Physical Properties and Applications
Liquid Crystals: Physical Properties and their Possibilities in Application
Anchoring of MBBA Liquid Crystal on Ferroelectric Triglycine Sulphate
Experimental Investigation of Twisted Nematic Phase with Fourier-analysis
The Influences of Thickness, Dye Constitution and Concentration on the Optical Properties of Dichroic LCDs
Tin-oxide Layers for LCDs
Bistability Effects in Twisted Nematic Layers
Matrix-addressed Liquid-Crystal Displays
Effect of Optically Active Dopant Chemical Nature on Spiral Induction in NLC
Influence of Optically Active Dopant Nature on Pitch-temperature Dependences in Induced Cholesteric Mesophases
Translational Phase Transition in Systems Nematic + Optically Active Dopant: Unwinding of Cholesteric Helix
The Effect of Molecular Nature of a Variable Cholesteric Component on the Selective Reflection Temperature Shift in Cholesteric Mixtures
Generation of low Frequency Electrical and Optical Oscillations in a System Liquid Crystal Cell - Solar Cell
Application of Cholesterics for Detection of Organic Vapors
Study of Liquid Thermoindicators
Liquid Crystalline Substances for High-temperature Thermoindicators
The Effect of Layer Instabilites on Liquid Crystalline Thermography
Problems of the Photographic Documentation of Liquid Crystalline Thermographs
Evaluation of ELC Plate Thermography
Can Liquid Crystal Thermography Improve the Early Diagnosis of Breast Cancer
Contact Thermography in Brain Ischaemia of Extracerebral Origin
The Application of Liquid Crystalline Temperature Indicators to Medical Diagnosis
Liquid Crystal Devices in Biomedical Applications
Color Thermography of Liquid Crystals in Diagnosis of Neoplasms of Eye and Eye Soet
Author Index
