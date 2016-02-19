Advances in Liquid Crystal Research and Applications

Table of Contents



Volume 1

Preface

Phases and Structures

Synthesis and Polymorphism of the Homologous Series of the 4.4'-bisn-alkylamino-biphenyls

Polymorphism and Atructure in non-Amphiphilic Liquid Crystals

X-ray Investigations of the Terephthalylidene-bis-(4-n-alkyl-anilines) in the Crystalline and Liquid Crystalline Modifications

The X-ray Studies of a Crystalline Structure of bis-(4-p-hexyloxybenzal)-1.4-phenylenediamine and its Polymorphic Smectic Mesophases

Structure and Symmetry of Smectic Liquid Crystals

X-ray Diffraction from a Smectic a Liquid Crystal

Electron Diffraction Study of Liquid Crystals

Neutron Critical Scattering in PPA

On the Structure and Dynamics of d-PAA Neutron Scattering

The Re-entrant Phenomenon in 4-n-octyloxy-4-cyanobiphenyl: A High Pressure X-ray Study of the Smectic a Layer spacing

Some Physical Properties of Re-entrant Nematics

Homologous Series of Liquid Crystals with Re-entrant Nematic and Two Smectic a Phases

Re-entrant Nematic and Smectic Phases in the n-alkoxybenzoyloxy cyanostilbene Series

Microscopic Mechanism of the Structural Instability in the Mesogeneous Molecular Crystals

Short-range Order Correlations in a 3-Dimensional Mematic Liquid Crystal

Microcalorimetric Study of a Mesophase Involving Globular Molecules (OPCTS)

Metastable Phases as Seen by the Adiabatic Calorimetric Investigations

Nature of the Critical Point of the Isotropic-nematic Transition

Investigation of the Physical Parameters of NPOOB around the Phase Transitions

Interferometric Study of the N-SA Phase Transition in Cylindrical Structures

Studies on Induced Amectic a Phases, I. Transitional Entropies of Binary Mixtures of Smectogenes and Cholesterogenes

Calorimetric Determination of the Impurity Content of Liquid Crystals

Molecular Dynamics and Dynamical Methods

Dielectric Properties of Nematic and Smectic - A Liquid Srystals

Dielectric Permittivity and Loss Measurement on Aligned Nematic, Smectic-A and Smectic-C Phases of DOB HOP

Dielectric Dispersions in Nematogens

Dielectric Investigations of 4-n-pentylphenyl-4-n-heptyloxytiobenzoate

A Dielectric Study of nematogen 4-n-hexyloxyphenyl 4-n-methoxybenzoate, C,0/OC6

Dielectric Relaxation in Nematic Cyclohexane Derivatives

The Problem of Mean Values for Disordered Films of the Anisotropic Liquids

Dipolar Splittings in the Homologous Series of Para-azoxyanisole

Orientational Ordering in Biaxial Smectics

Alignment of Smectic a Liquid Crystal Obtained by Cooling the Isotropic Phase in Magnetic Field. NMR Study

Raman Evidences for the Existence of Three Solid Modifications in MBBA

Raman Spectroscopy Studies of Molecular Reorientations of Liquid Crystals

Investigation of the Acoustic Parameters of 4-nitrophenyloxy-4noctyloxybenzoate(NPOOB) in the Vicinity of Clearing Point from the Fine Structure of Rayleigh Line of Light Scattering

Mössbauer Spectroscopy of Thermotropic Smectic Liquid Crystals: On the Formation of Complexes between Label and Liquid Crystal Molecules

Recent Developments in the Study of Molecular Dynamics in Liquid Crystals

The Motion of the Long Molecular Axis Around the Director in Nematics

Kinetics of Acousto-optical Effect in Liquid Crystals

Nematic Liquid Crystals in Crossed Magnetic and Ultrasonic Fields

Ultrasonic Relaxation in Nematic Liquid Crystals

Optical Response Times of Deformed Liquid Crystals

Forced Rayleigh Scattering in S a Liquid Crystals

Continual Properties

Polarizable Properties of Liquid Crystals

Behavior of Ferroelectric Smectic Liquid Crystals in Electric Field

Investigation of Electrooptical Effects in Chiral Smectic C

Helicoid Resonance and its Unwinding in Ferroelectric Liquid Crystals

Molecular Dimensions and Elastic Constants of Nematic Liquid Crystals

Molecular Asymmetry, Flexoelectricity and Elasticity of Nematics

Gradient Flexoelectric Effect and Longitudinal Domains in Nematics

A Bulk Flexoelectric Effect in a Wedge-like Nematic Liquid Crystal Layer Caused by a Radial Transversal Electric Field

On the Quadrupole Mechanism of Flexoelectricity

Convective Structures in Nematic Hydrodynamic Instabilities

A Novel Type of the Electrohydrodynamic Instability in Nematic Liquid Crystals

Determination of Viscosity Coefficients in a Nematic Liquid Crystal

Viscosity of Nematic Liquid Crystal Mixtures

Anomalous Shear Flow Alignment in Nematic 8CB

Study of Motion of Liquid Crystals in Electric Field

Interference Narrowing of Diffraction Maxima in Liquid Crystal Diffraction Gratings

On the Anisotropy of Electrical Conductivity of p-n-pentyl-p'-cyanobiphenyl and p-n-octoxy-p'-cyanobiphenyl in Nematic and Smectic Phases

Charge Carrier Mobility Measurements in Nematic Liquid Crystals

The Surface Conductivity Measurements of the Cross-polarized Liquidcrystalline Layers as the Method of Investigations of Ionic Transport Phenomena in Liquid Crystals

Some Flow Properties of Cholesterics

Determination of Spatially Periodically Modulated Structures in Optically Anisotropic Media by Means of Optical Diffraction

The Uniform Model of the Bubble and Striped Domains in Nematics - Optical Active Substance Mixtures

Behavior of the Nematic Liquid Crystal Drop on the Anisotropic Surface

Optical and Rheological Properties of Binary Mixtures of Right- and Lefthanded Cholesteric Liquid Crystals

Instability of the Cholesteric Planar Texture in an Electric Field

Volume 2

Amphiphilic

Edge Energy and Pore Stability in Bilayer Lipid Membranes

The Elasticity of Protein-lipid Bilayer Membranes and its Physiological Significance

Investigations on the Influence of Different Amphiphilic Substances on Foam Stability of Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate

An Optical Diffraction Modeling Discriminates between Two Viewpoints on Phase Transition in Lipid-water Systems

The Change in the Thermodynamic Properties and Structure of Lecithine Produced by Ultra-violet Radiation

Mossbauer Spectroscopy of the Cephalin + SnCl4 System

Lyotropic Mesophases Studied by 31P-NMR

Laser Raman Studies of Lipid Phase Transitions in Model Membranes. The Effect of Ions on Phosphatidylcholine Multilayers

Static Field Induced Phase Transitions in Lipid Bilayers and their Role in the Regulation of Transport Processes

Mesomorphic Polymers

Structure and Properties of Rigid-chain Polymer Molecules in Solutions

Nematic Polymeric Structures

Structure of Thermotropic Smectic Polymers

Conditions of Formation of Liquid-crystalline State in Cholesterol-containing Polymers

Influence of the Structure of Mesogenic Groups on the Structure and Dielectric Propertes of the Comb-like Liquid Crystalline Azomethyne-containing Polymers

Polymer Mesophases. Studies on the Smectic-isotropic Transition of Poly (p-biphenylyl Acrylate)

Structural features of liquid crystalline state of poly-p-(meth)-acryloyloxy p-n-pentyloxy azobenzenes in Terms of X-ray Evidence and Fourier Analysis of Intensity Curves

Liquid Crystalline Behavior of Polymers on the Basis of p-butyloxyphenyl p-hydroxybenzoate Depending on the Nature of the Polymer Main Chain and Length of the Spacer Group

Synthesis

Advances in Synthesis of Mesogens

Synthesis and Mesomorphism of p-fluoroalkyl(alkoxy)benzoic Esters

Liquid Crystalline Compounds Containing Hydrogenated Six-membered Heterocyclic Rings

Synthesis and Study of New Liquid Crystal Addends

Liquid Crystalline Pyridine Drivatives

Liquid Crystalline 4H-3,1-behzoxazine-4-ones

Chiral Nematic Tolans

Polyfluoro-substituted Liquid Crystals

Acetylenic Liquid Crystals Available by Castro Reaction

Study of Connection between Liquid Crystalline Properties and Structures

Synthesis and Examination of the Liquid Crystalline Properties of Cholesterol and Thiocholesterol Ethers

Heterocyclic Liquid Crystals

Low Melting Liquid Crystalline Esters with Alkylcyclohexane Fragments

Physical Properties and Applications

Liquid Crystals: Physical Properties and their Possibilities in Application

Anchoring of MBBA Liquid Crystal on Ferroelectric Triglycine Sulphate

Experimental Investigation of Twisted Nematic Phase with Fourier-analysis

The Influences of Thickness, Dye Constitution and Concentration on the Optical Properties of Dichroic LCDs

Tin-oxide Layers for LCDs

Bistability Effects in Twisted Nematic Layers

Matrix-addressed Liquid-Crystal Displays

Effect of Optically Active Dopant Chemical Nature on Spiral Induction in NLC

Influence of Optically Active Dopant Nature on Pitch-temperature Dependences in Induced Cholesteric Mesophases

Translational Phase Transition in Systems Nematic + Optically Active Dopant: Unwinding of Cholesteric Helix

The Effect of Molecular Nature of a Variable Cholesteric Component on the Selective Reflection Temperature Shift in Cholesteric Mixtures

Generation of low Frequency Electrical and Optical Oscillations in a System Liquid Crystal Cell - Solar Cell

Application of Cholesterics for Detection of Organic Vapors

Study of Liquid Thermoindicators

Liquid Crystalline Substances for High-temperature Thermoindicators

The Effect of Layer Instabilites on Liquid Crystalline Thermography

Problems of the Photographic Documentation of Liquid Crystalline Thermographs

Evaluation of ELC Plate Thermography

Can Liquid Crystal Thermography Improve the Early Diagnosis of Breast Cancer

Contact Thermography in Brain Ischaemia of Extracerebral Origin

The Application of Liquid Crystalline Temperature Indicators to Medical Diagnosis

Liquid Crystal Devices in Biomedical Applications

Color Thermography of Liquid Crystals in Diagnosis of Neoplasms of Eye and Eye Soet

Author Index

