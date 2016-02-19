Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 23
1st Edition
Preface
Molecular Biology of Human Apolipoproteins B and E and Associated Diseases of Lipoprotein Metabolism
I. General Introduction
II. Apolipoprotein B
III. Apolipoprotein E
IV. Conclusions
Lipids of Dermatophytes
I. Introduction
II. Lipid Composition
III. Modulation of Lipid Composition
IV. Biosynthesis and Turnover of Lipids
V. Biosynthetic Enzymes of Phospholipids
VI. Catabolic Enzymes
VII. Role of Membrane Lipids
VIII. Lipids and Antifungal Drugs
IX. Allergenicity of Fungal Lipids
X. Conclusion
Structure and Function of Sterols in Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Structure and General Occurrence
III. Distribution among Fungal Taxa
IV. Production, Biosynthesis, and Inhibition
V. Sterol Functions
VI. Overview
Dietary Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids and Eicosanoid Formation in Humans
I. Introduction
II. Dietary Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids
III. Eicosanoid Formation in Humans
IV. Manipulation of the Eicosanoid System
V. Dietary n-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids and Eicosanoid Formation
VI. Dietary n-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids and Eicosanoid Formation
VII. Unresolved Questions and Issues
Analysis of Eicosanoid Formation in Humans by Mass Spectrometry
I. Introduction
II. Problems of Analysis
III. Strategies for Analysis
IV. Locations for Analysis in Humans
V. Extraction and Separation Methods
VI. Analysis by Mass Spectrometry
The Synthesis, Catabolism, and Pathophysiological Role of Platelet-Activating Factor
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of PAF
III. PAF Catabolism
IV. Mechanism of PAF-Induced Cell Activation
V. PAF Antagonists
VI. Pathophysiological Role of PAF
VII. Concluding Remarks
Involvement of Platelet-Activating Factor in Renal Processes
I. Introduction
II. Generation of PAF
III. Relationship Between PAF and Other Inflammatory Mediators
IV. Physiological Effects of PAF
V. Role of PAF in Renal Diseases
VI. Conclusion
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 23 provides information pertinent to mammalian as well as plant metabolism. This book presents important data on apoproteins, which may offer a foothold for further probes of the genetics underlying increased susceptibility to ischemic heart disease.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the molecular biology of human apolipoproteins B and E. This text then explains the lipid metabolism of dermatophytes and describes their lipid composition and how it may be modulated. Other chapters consider the function, distribution, and biosynthesis of the sterols of fungi and examine the influences of fungal sterols on membrane fluidity. This book discusses as well the biosynthesis and degradation of platelet-activating factor (PAF) as well as its physiological function. The final chapter deals with one specific area of PAF activity, namely, renal processes. This book is a valuable resource for biologist, biochemists, chemists, and clinicians.
