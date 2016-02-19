Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249237, 9781483215440

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 23

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215440
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1989
Page Count: 316
Table of Contents


Preface

Molecular Biology of Human Apolipoproteins B and E and Associated Diseases of Lipoprotein Metabolism

I. General Introduction

II. Apolipoprotein B

III. Apolipoprotein E

IV. Conclusions

References

Lipids of Dermatophytes

I. Introduction

II. Lipid Composition

III. Modulation of Lipid Composition

IV. Biosynthesis and Turnover of Lipids

V. Biosynthetic Enzymes of Phospholipids

VI. Catabolic Enzymes

VII. Role of Membrane Lipids

VIII. Lipids and Antifungal Drugs

IX. Allergenicity of Fungal Lipids

X. Conclusion

References

Structure and Function of Sterols in Fungi

I. Introduction

II. Structure and General Occurrence

III. Distribution among Fungal Taxa

IV. Production, Biosynthesis, and Inhibition

V. Sterol Functions

VI. Overview

References

Dietary Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids and Eicosanoid Formation in Humans

I. Introduction

II. Dietary Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids

III. Eicosanoid Formation in Humans

IV. Manipulation of the Eicosanoid System

V. Dietary n-6 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids and Eicosanoid Formation

VI. Dietary n-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids and Eicosanoid Formation

VII. Unresolved Questions and Issues

References

Analysis of Eicosanoid Formation in Humans by Mass Spectrometry

I. Introduction

II. Problems of Analysis

III. Strategies for Analysis

IV. Locations for Analysis in Humans

V. Extraction and Separation Methods

VI. Analysis by Mass Spectrometry

References

The Synthesis, Catabolism, and Pathophysiological Role of Platelet-Activating Factor

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis of PAF

III. PAF Catabolism

IV. Mechanism of PAF-Induced Cell Activation

V. PAF Antagonists

VI. Pathophysiological Role of PAF

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Involvement of Platelet-Activating Factor in Renal Processes

I. Introduction

II. Generation of PAF

III. Relationship Between PAF and Other Inflammatory Mediators

IV. Physiological Effects of PAF

V. Role of PAF in Renal Diseases

VI. Conclusion

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 23 provides information pertinent to mammalian as well as plant metabolism. This book presents important data on apoproteins, which may offer a foothold for further probes of the genetics underlying increased susceptibility to ischemic heart disease.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the molecular biology of human apolipoproteins B and E. This text then explains the lipid metabolism of dermatophytes and describes their lipid composition and how it may be modulated. Other chapters consider the function, distribution, and biosynthesis of the sterols of fungi and examine the influences of fungal sterols on membrane fluidity. This book discusses as well the biosynthesis and degradation of platelet-activating factor (PAF) as well as its physiological function. The final chapter deals with one specific area of PAF activity, namely, renal processes. This book is a valuable resource for biologist, biochemists, chemists, and clinicians.

