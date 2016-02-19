Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 16
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Metabolism of Molecular Species of Diacylglycerophospholipids
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Individuality of Molecular Species of Natural Diacylglycerophospholipids
III. Evidence for Specific Metabolic Functions of Individual Molecular Species of Diacylglycerophospholipids
IV. Biosynthesis of Molecular Species of Diacylglycerophospholipids
V. Alterations in Metabolism of Molecular Species of Diacylglycerophospholipids
VI. Summary and Conclusions
Fatty Acids and Immunity
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis and Uptake of Fatty Acids by Lymphocytes
III. Fatty Acids as Lymphocyte Components
IV. Role of Free Fatty Acids
V. Fatty Acids in Macrophages
VI. Fatty Acids as Prostaglandin Precursors
VII. Modification of the Immune Response in Vitro and in Vivo by Exogenous Fatty Acids
VIII. Dietary Fatty Acids, Immunity, and Disease
IX. Summary
Marginal Vitamin C Deficiency, Lipid Metabolism, and Atherogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Disorders of Lipid Metabolism in Acute Scurvy
III. Model of Chronic Latent Vitamin C Deficiency
IV. Model of Alimentary Hypercholesterolemia and Atherosclerosis in Guinea Pig
V. Vitamin C in Regulation of Cholesterol Turnover
VI. Further Effects of Vitamin C on Lipid Metabolism
VII. Vitamin C, Metabolism of Blood Vessel Wall, and Experimental Atherosclerosis
VIII. Vitamin C, Hyperlipemia, and Atherosclerosis in Man
IX. Conclusions
Arterial Enzymes of Cholesteryl Ester Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Origin and Mechanism of Accumulation of Arterial Cholesteryl Esters
III. Cholesteryl Ester Metabolism in Arteries
IV. Enzymes of Cholesteryl Ester Metabolism
V. Arterial Enzymes in Synthesis and Hydrolysis of Cholesteryl Esters
VI. Arterial Enzymes in Age and Atherosclerosis
VII. Enzymes in Species Resistant or Susceptible to Atherosclerosis
VIII. Effect of Pharmacologically Active Agents on the Enzymes
IX. Conclusions
Phospholipase D
I. Introduction
II. General Description of the Reaction
III. Methods of Determining Phospholipase D Activity
IV. Purification Procedures
V. Characteristics of the Catalytic Protein
VI. Occurrence, Distribution, and Some Developmental Aspects
VII. Substrate Specificity
VIII. Modifiers of Enzymatic Activity
IX. Transphosphatidylation or Base Exchange
X. Possible Mechanism and Mode of Action
Screening for Inhibitors of Prostaglandin and Thromboxane Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Inhibition of Prostaglandin Synthetase
III. Binding to Albumin
IV. Antiaggregatory Activity and Inhibition of Thromboxane A2 Generation in Aggregating Platelets
V. Conclusions
Atherosclerosis, Hypothyroidism, and Thyroid Hormone Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Argument
III. Atherosclerosis, Hypothyroidism, and Thyroid Hormone Therapy
IV. Indications of the Common Occurrence of Subclinical Hypothyroidism
V. Preliminary Summary
VI. The Diagnostic Difficulty
VII. Definition of Hypothyroidism
VIII. The Therapeutic Dilemma
IX. The Coronary Drug Project
X. Studies Relating Hypothyroidism to Atherosclerosis
XI. Dextrothyroxine Studies
XII. Therapeutic Experience
XIII. Cardiac Tolerance for Cholesteropenic Doses of Dextrothyroxine
XIV. Discussion
XV. Bastenie's Summary
XVI. Resolution
XVII. Discussion
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 16 is a seven-chapter text that contains research studies on the chemistry and physiology of lipids.
The introductory chapter reviews the metabolism of distinct molecular species of phospholipids. The succeeding chapters describe the relationship between fatty acid and immunity, as well as the influence of vitamin C on cholesterol metabolism, gallstone formation, and atheroschlerosis. These chapters also examine the possible link between vitamin C deficiency and lipid disorders. A chapter discusses the arterial enzymes of cholesteryl ester metabolism, specifically the synthesis and hydrolysis of cholesteryl esters under a variety of conditions. The remaining chapters consider the occurrence, characteristics, and factors affecting reaction of phospholipase D. Surveys of the certain aspects of prostaglandin metabolism and the effects of thyroid hormone on atherosclerosis are also provided in these chapters.
This book will prove useful to lipid and enzyme chemists, biochemists, and researchers.
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215389