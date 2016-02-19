Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 16 is a seven-chapter text that contains research studies on the chemistry and physiology of lipids.

The introductory chapter reviews the metabolism of distinct molecular species of phospholipids. The succeeding chapters describe the relationship between fatty acid and immunity, as well as the influence of vitamin C on cholesterol metabolism, gallstone formation, and atheroschlerosis. These chapters also examine the possible link between vitamin C deficiency and lipid disorders. A chapter discusses the arterial enzymes of cholesteryl ester metabolism, specifically the synthesis and hydrolysis of cholesteryl esters under a variety of conditions. The remaining chapters consider the occurrence, characteristics, and factors affecting reaction of phospholipase D. Surveys of the certain aspects of prostaglandin metabolism and the effects of thyroid hormone on atherosclerosis are also provided in these chapters.

This book will prove useful to lipid and enzyme chemists, biochemists, and researchers.