Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249169, 9781483215389

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 16

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215389
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 422
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Metabolism of Molecular Species of Diacylglycerophospholipids

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Individuality of Molecular Species of Natural Diacylglycerophospholipids

III. Evidence for Specific Metabolic Functions of Individual Molecular Species of Diacylglycerophospholipids

IV. Biosynthesis of Molecular Species of Diacylglycerophospholipids

V. Alterations in Metabolism of Molecular Species of Diacylglycerophospholipids

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Fatty Acids and Immunity

I. Introduction

II. Biosynthesis and Uptake of Fatty Acids by Lymphocytes

III. Fatty Acids as Lymphocyte Components

IV. Role of Free Fatty Acids

V. Fatty Acids in Macrophages

VI. Fatty Acids as Prostaglandin Precursors

VII. Modification of the Immune Response in Vitro and in Vivo by Exogenous Fatty Acids

VIII. Dietary Fatty Acids, Immunity, and Disease

IX. Summary

References

Marginal Vitamin C Deficiency, Lipid Metabolism, and Atherogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Disorders of Lipid Metabolism in Acute Scurvy

III. Model of Chronic Latent Vitamin C Deficiency

IV. Model of Alimentary Hypercholesterolemia and Atherosclerosis in Guinea Pig

V. Vitamin C in Regulation of Cholesterol Turnover

VI. Further Effects of Vitamin C on Lipid Metabolism

VII. Vitamin C, Metabolism of Blood Vessel Wall, and Experimental Atherosclerosis

VIII. Vitamin C, Hyperlipemia, and Atherosclerosis in Man

IX. Conclusions

References

Arterial Enzymes of Cholesteryl Ester Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Origin and Mechanism of Accumulation of Arterial Cholesteryl Esters

III. Cholesteryl Ester Metabolism in Arteries

IV. Enzymes of Cholesteryl Ester Metabolism

V. Arterial Enzymes in Synthesis and Hydrolysis of Cholesteryl Esters

VI. Arterial Enzymes in Age and Atherosclerosis

VII. Enzymes in Species Resistant or Susceptible to Atherosclerosis

VIII. Effect of Pharmacologically Active Agents on the Enzymes

IX. Conclusions

References

Phospholipase D

I. Introduction

II. General Description of the Reaction

III. Methods of Determining Phospholipase D Activity

IV. Purification Procedures

V. Characteristics of the Catalytic Protein

VI. Occurrence, Distribution, and Some Developmental Aspects

VII. Substrate Specificity

VIII. Modifiers of Enzymatic Activity

IX. Transphosphatidylation or Base Exchange

X. Possible Mechanism and Mode of Action

References

Screening for Inhibitors of Prostaglandin and Thromboxane Biosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Inhibition of Prostaglandin Synthetase

III. Binding to Albumin

IV. Antiaggregatory Activity and Inhibition of Thromboxane A2 Generation in Aggregating Platelets

V. Conclusions

References

Atherosclerosis, Hypothyroidism, and Thyroid Hormone Therapy

I. Introduction

II. Argument

III. Atherosclerosis, Hypothyroidism, and Thyroid Hormone Therapy

IV. Indications of the Common Occurrence of Subclinical Hypothyroidism

V. Preliminary Summary

VI. The Diagnostic Difficulty

VII. Definition of Hypothyroidism

VIII. The Therapeutic Dilemma

IX. The Coronary Drug Project

X. Studies Relating Hypothyroidism to Atherosclerosis

XI. Dextrothyroxine Studies

XII. Therapeutic Experience

XIII. Cardiac Tolerance for Cholesteropenic Doses of Dextrothyroxine

XIV. Discussion

XV. Bastenie's Summary

XVI. Resolution

XVII. Discussion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 16 is a seven-chapter text that contains research studies on the chemistry and physiology of lipids.

The introductory chapter reviews the metabolism of distinct molecular species of phospholipids. The succeeding chapters describe the relationship between fatty acid and immunity, as well as the influence of vitamin C on cholesterol metabolism, gallstone formation, and atheroschlerosis. These chapters also examine the possible link between vitamin C deficiency and lipid disorders. A chapter discusses the arterial enzymes of cholesteryl ester metabolism, specifically the synthesis and hydrolysis of cholesteryl esters under a variety of conditions. The remaining chapters consider the occurrence, characteristics, and factors affecting reaction of phospholipase D. Surveys of the certain aspects of prostaglandin metabolism and the effects of thyroid hormone on atherosclerosis are also provided in these chapters.

This book will prove useful to lipid and enzyme chemists, biochemists, and researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215389

