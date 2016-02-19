Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Light and Electron Microscopic Radioautography of Lipids: Techniques and Biological Applications
I. Introduction
II. Preservation of Lipids
III. Identification of the Compounds to Be Visualized
IV. The Radioautographic Procedure
V. Biological Applications
VI. Technical Appendix
VII. Conclusions
References
The Origin of Hydrogen in Fatty Acid Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Fatty Acid Synthesis
III. Hydrogen and Fatty Acid Synthesis
IV. Mechanisms of Hydrogen Incorporation into Fatty Acids
V. Fatty Acid Synthesis from Different Hydrogenated Precursors
VI. Regulation of Fatty Acid Synthesis by the Hydrogen
VII. Conclusions
References
Addendum
Fatty Acid Biosynthesis in Aorta and Heart
I. Fatty Acid Biosynthesis in Aorta
II. Fatty Acid Biosynthesis in Heart
III. Search for Relevance
References
Structure of Membranes and Role of Lipids Therein
I. Introduction
II. The Classical Model of Danielli
III. Discussion of Objections to the Danielli Model
IV. Dynamic Functions and the Classical Model
V. Conclusions
References
Glycosphingolipids
I. Introduction
II. Composition and Nomenclature of Glycosphingolipids
III. The Ceramide Moiety of Glycosphingolipids
IV. The Carbohydrate Moiety of Glycosphingolipids
V. Phytoglycosphingolipids
References
Biosynthesis of Pregnane Derivatives
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Pregnane Derivatives in Nature
III. Sterols as the Major Precursors of Pregnane Derivatives in Nature
IV. The Desmolase Reaction
V. Synthesis of Possible Intermediates between Cholesterol and Pregnenolone
References
Lipid Composition of Vegetable Oils
I. Introduction
II. Glycerides
III. Other Lipids
IV. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 9 is a seven-chapter text that highlights the advances in methodology to steroid chemistry.
The opening chapter describes the important aspect of autoradiography and its coupling with light and electron microscopic analysis. The next chapters deal with the carbon source in the fatty acid biosynthesis, with particular emphasis on the biosynthesis by the aortic the issue. These topics are followed by discussions of the membrane structure and the lipids in membranes. Other chapters consider the biochemistry and analysis of glycosphingolipids and the progress in the in lipid chemistry, including pregnane derivatives and C21 steroids. The concluding chapter reviews the composition of vegetable oil and other aspects of fat metabolism, specifically cholesterol metabolism.
This book will prove useful to lipid chemists, biochemists, and organic chemists.
No. of pages: 438
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215310