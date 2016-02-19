Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 9 is a seven-chapter text that highlights the advances in methodology to steroid chemistry.

The opening chapter describes the important aspect of autoradiography and its coupling with light and electron microscopic analysis. The next chapters deal with the carbon source in the fatty acid biosynthesis, with particular emphasis on the biosynthesis by the aortic the issue. These topics are followed by discussions of the membrane structure and the lipids in membranes. Other chapters consider the biochemistry and analysis of glycosphingolipids and the progress in the in lipid chemistry, including pregnane derivatives and C21 steroids. The concluding chapter reviews the composition of vegetable oil and other aspects of fat metabolism, specifically cholesterol metabolism.

This book will prove useful to lipid chemists, biochemists, and organic chemists.