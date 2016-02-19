Advances in Lipid Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120249091, 9781483215310

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 9

1st Edition

Editors: Rodolfo Paoletti David Kritchevsky
eBook ISBN: 9781483215310
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 438
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Light and Electron Microscopic Radioautography of Lipids: Techniques and Biological Applications

I. Introduction

II. Preservation of Lipids

III. Identification of the Compounds to Be Visualized

IV. The Radioautographic Procedure

V. Biological Applications

VI. Technical Appendix

VII. Conclusions

References

The Origin of Hydrogen in Fatty Acid Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Mechanism of Fatty Acid Synthesis

III. Hydrogen and Fatty Acid Synthesis

IV. Mechanisms of Hydrogen Incorporation into Fatty Acids

V. Fatty Acid Synthesis from Different Hydrogenated Precursors

VI. Regulation of Fatty Acid Synthesis by the Hydrogen

VII. Conclusions

References

Addendum

Fatty Acid Biosynthesis in Aorta and Heart

I. Fatty Acid Biosynthesis in Aorta

II. Fatty Acid Biosynthesis in Heart

III. Search for Relevance

References

Structure of Membranes and Role of Lipids Therein

I. Introduction

II. The Classical Model of Danielli

III. Discussion of Objections to the Danielli Model

IV. Dynamic Functions and the Classical Model

V. Conclusions

References

Glycosphingolipids

I. Introduction

II. Composition and Nomenclature of Glycosphingolipids

III. The Ceramide Moiety of Glycosphingolipids

IV. The Carbohydrate Moiety of Glycosphingolipids

V. Phytoglycosphingolipids

References

Biosynthesis of Pregnane Derivatives

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of Pregnane Derivatives in Nature

III. Sterols as the Major Precursors of Pregnane Derivatives in Nature

IV. The Desmolase Reaction

V. Synthesis of Possible Intermediates between Cholesterol and Pregnenolone

References

Lipid Composition of Vegetable Oils

I. Introduction

II. Glycerides

III. Other Lipids

IV. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Lipid Research, Volume 9 is a seven-chapter text that highlights the advances in methodology to steroid chemistry.

The opening chapter describes the important aspect of autoradiography and its coupling with light and electron microscopic analysis. The next chapters deal with the carbon source in the fatty acid biosynthesis, with particular emphasis on the biosynthesis by the aortic the issue. These topics are followed by discussions of the membrane structure and the lipids in membranes. Other chapters consider the biochemistry and analysis of glycosphingolipids and the progress in the in lipid chemistry, including pregnane derivatives and C21 steroids. The concluding chapter reviews the composition of vegetable oil and other aspects of fat metabolism, specifically cholesterol metabolism.

This book will prove useful to lipid chemists, biochemists, and organic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
438
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215310

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Rodolfo Paoletti Editor

David Kritchevsky Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.