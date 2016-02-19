Advances in Irrigation
Advances in Irrigation, Volume 2 covers topics on the developments in the science and practice of irrigation. The book presents articles on irrigation scheduling and applied timing criteria; the problem of energy utilization and management in irrigation; and the relationship between irrigation requirements and crop response in terms of crop-water production functions. The text also includes articles on the development and prospects of irrigation in Australia, as well as the application of a plant-environment model to problems in irrigation. The economic analysis of on-farm irrigation using response functions of crops and irrigation scheduling based on a dynamic crop response model are also encompassed. Industrial engineers, agronomists, economists, agriculturists, hydrologists, hydraulic engineers, and agricultural engineers will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors to This Volume
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Irrigation Scheduling: Applied Timing Criteria
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Scheduling Concepts
III. Parameter Thresholds as Timing Criteria
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Energy Utilization and Management in Irrigation
I. Introduction
II. Energy Used in Irrigation
III. Energy Management Practices Available to Irrigators
IV. Economic Considerations of Alternative Irrigation Management Practices
V. Future Energy Sources
VI. Summary
References
Crop-Water Production Functions
I. Introduction
II. A Review of Agronomic and Physiological Production Functions
III. A Review of Economic Production Functions
IV. An Assessment of the Crop-Water Production Function Literature
V. Conclusions
References
Irrigation in Australia: Development and Prospects
I. Development of Irrigation
II. Current Efficiency of Irrigation Agriculture
III. Salinity Problems Associated with Irrigation Development
IV. Biological Limitations to Productivity
V. Prospects for Improvement
VI. Conclusions
References
Application of a Plant-Environment Model to Problems in Irrigation
I. Introduction
II. Brief Description of the Model Cupid
III. Model Comparison with Field Measurements
IV. Water and Energy Budgets during an Irrigation Cycle
V Influence of Irrigation on Leaf Wetness Duration
VI. Comparison of Cupid with Simpler Models
VII. Discussion
References
Field Variability of Soil Physical Properties
I. Introduction
II. Spatial Variation in Field Soils
III. Scaling Theory and Applications
IV. Steady Flow in Nonuniform Soils
V. Nonsteady Flow in Nonuniform Soils
VI. Concluding Remarks
List of Symbols
References
Economic Analysis of On-Farm Irrigation Using Response Functions of Crops
I. Introduction
II. The "Macro" Response or Production Function in an Individual Crop with a Fixed Intraseasonal Distribution of Water
III. Incorporation of the "Macro" Response Functions into Farm Production and Irrigation Planning
IV. "Dated" Crop Response Functions to Irrigation and Soil Moisture
V. Irrigation Scheduling: Optimization of Timing and Quantities of Irrigation Water
Appendix. Application of Linear Programming to Optimal Crop Selection and Irrigation Regimes
References
Irrigation Scheduling Based on a Dynamic Crop Response Model
I. Introduction
II. The Dynamic Crop Response Model
III. A Test of the Model's Validity
IV. The Decision Rationale for Irrigation Scheduling
References
A Model of Root Growth and Water Uptake Accounting for Photosynthesis, Respiration, Transpiration, and Soil Hydraulics
I. Introduction
II. Conceptual Basis
III. Governing Equations and Model Structure
IV. Simulation Trials
V. Discussion
Appendix A. Source Code in CSMP
Appendix B. Source Code in ACSL
Appendix C. Glossary of Terms Used in Computer Model
References
Techniques for Estimating Irrigation Water Requirements
I. Introduction
II. Common Methods of Estimating Evapotranspiration
III. Climatic Calibration of Estimating Methods
IV. Applications of Microprocessors and Microcomputers
V. Sample Calculations
References
Evapotranspiration Obtained from Remote Sensing Methods
I. Introduction
II. Evapotranspiration Models
III. Crop Stress Measurements by Infrared Thermometry
IV. Crop Water Stress with Spectral Measurements
V. Crop Water Status with Microwave Techniques
VI. Application of Remote Sensing with Traditional Methods
References
Index
Daniel Hillel
Born in California and raised in Israel, Dr. Daniel Hillel acquired an early and lifelong love of the land and a commitment to understanding and protecting the natural environment. Through decades of work in some thirty countries, he has become an international authority on sustainable management of land and water resources. Dr. Hillel has served as professor of soil physics, hydrology and the environmental sciences at leading universities in the U.S. and abroad, and has been a consultant to the World Bank and the United Nations. Among the honors he has received are the Chancellor's Medal for Exemplary Service at the University of Massachusetts , a Guggenheim award, and Doctorates of Science honoris causa by Guelph University of Canada and Ohio State University . Dr. Hillel is an elected Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science, the American Geophysical Union, the Soil Science Society of America, and the American Society of Agronomy and was granted the Distinguished Service Award by the latter societies. He has published well over 300 scientific papers and research reports, and authored or edited twenty two books. His definitive textbooks on environmental physics have been use by universities and research institutions throughout the world and have been translated into twelve languages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Plant and Soil Sciences, University of Massachusetts, U.S.A.