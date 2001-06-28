Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 28
Advances in Insect Physiology is committed to publishing eclectic volumes containing comprehensive and in-depth reviews on all aspects of insect physiology. First published in 1963, it is an essential reference source for invertebrate physiologists and neurobiologists, entomologists, zoologists, and insect biochemists. In 1999, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that Advances in Insect Physiology has an Impact Factor of 4.5, placing it second in the highly competitive category of Entomology.
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* This volume includes five reviews on the following topics:
- The Drosophila melanogaster Malpighian tubule
- Plasticity in the insect nervous system
- Neutral amino acid absorption in the midgut of lepidopteran larvae
- The unpaired median neurons of insects
- FMRFamide related peptides: a multifunctional family of structurally related neuropeptides in insects
Physiologists, neurobiologists (especially insect), entomologists, zoologists, and insect biochemists. Research and library markets.
- No. of pages:
- 339
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 28th June 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493343
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120242283
