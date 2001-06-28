Advances in Insect Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120242283, 9780080493343

Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 28

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Peter Evans
eBook ISBN: 9780080493343
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120242283
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 2001
Page Count: 339
Description

Advances in Insect Physiology is committed to publishing eclectic volumes containing comprehensive and in-depth reviews on all aspects of insect physiology. First published in 1963, it is an essential reference source for invertebrate physiologists and neurobiologists, entomologists, zoologists, and insect biochemists. In 1999, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that Advances in Insect Physiology has an Impact Factor of 4.5, placing it second in the highly competitive category of Entomology.

Key Features

This volume includes five reviews on the following topics:

  • The Drosophila melanogaster Malpighian tubule
  • Plasticity in the insect nervous system
  • Neutral amino acid absorption in the midgut of lepidopteran larvae
  • The unpaired median neurons of insects
  • FMRFamide related peptides: a multifunctional family of structurally related neuropeptides in insects

Readership

Physiologists, neurobiologists (especially insect), entomologists, zoologists, and insect biochemists. Research and library markets.



No. of pages:
339
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080493343
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120242283



Peter Evans Serial Editor



The University of Cambridge, U.K.

