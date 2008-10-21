Advances in Insect Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123743299, 9780080921761

Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 35

1st Edition

Editors: Jerome Casas
Serial Editors: Stephen Simpson
eBook ISBN: 9780080921761
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123743299
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st October 2008
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

Insect Excretory Mechanisms By Michael J. O'Donnell

Collective decision and foraging patterns in ants and honeybees By Claire Detrain and Jean-Louis Deneubourg

Locust Phase Polyphenism: An Update By Meir Paul Pener and Stephen J. Simpson

Description

Advances in Insect Physiology publishes eclectic volumes containing important, comprehensive and in-depth reviews on all aspects of insect physiology. It is an essential reference source for invertebrate physiologists and neurobiologists, entomologists, zoologists and insect biochemists. First published in 1963, the serial is now edited by Steve Simpson and Jerome Casas to provide an international perspective.

Key Features

  • Contributions from the leading researchers in entomology
  • Discusses the physiological diversity in insects
  • Includes in-depth reviews with valuable information for a variety of entomology disciplines

Readership

Entomologists, zoologists, insect biochemists, insect physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080921761
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123743299

About the Editors

Jerome Casas Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut de Recherche sur la Biologie de l'Insecte, France

About the Serial Editors

Stephen Simpson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

ARC Federation Fellow; School of Biological Sciences; University of Sydney; New South Wales, Australia

