Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 18
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Michael Berridge J. E. Treherne V. Wigglesworth
eBook ISBN: 9780080579146
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1985
Page Count: 444
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579146
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Michael Berridge Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, The University, Cambridge, England
J. E. Treherne Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, The University, Cambridge, England
V. Wigglesworth Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University, Cambridge, U.K.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.