Advances in Insect Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120242030, 9780080578996

Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 3

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J. W. L. Beament J. E. Treherne V. Wigglesworth
eBook ISBN: 9780080578996
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 381
No. of pages:
381
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578996

About the Serial Editors

J. W. L. Beament Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, The University, Cambridge, England

J. E. Treherne Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, The University, Cambridge, England

V. Wigglesworth Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University, Cambridge, U.K.

