Advances in Insect Physiology, Volume 3
1st Edition
Serial Editors: J. W. L. Beament J. E. Treherne V. Wigglesworth
eBook ISBN: 9780080578996
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 381
Details
- No. of pages:
- 381
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080578996
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
J. W. L. Beament Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, The University, Cambridge, England
J. E. Treherne Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, The University, Cambridge, England
V. Wigglesworth Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University, Cambridge, U.K.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.