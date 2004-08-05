Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 56
1st Edition
Redox-active Metal Complexes
Table of Contents
Synergy between Theory and Experiment as Applied to H/D Exchange Activity Assays in [Fe]H2ase Active Site Models (J.W. Tye et al.).
Electronic Structure and Spectroscopic Properties of Molybdenum and Tungsten N2, NNH, NNH2 and NNH3 Complexes with Diphosphine Coligands: Insights into the End-On Terminal Reduction Pathway of Dinitrogen (F. Tuczek).
Quantum Chemical Investigations into the Problem of Biological Nitrogen Fixation: Sellmann-Type Metal-Sulfur Model Complexes (M. Reiher, B.A. Hess).
Proton and Electron Transfers in [NiFe] Hydrogenase (P.E.M. Siegbahn).
Heterolytic Splitting of H-H, Si-H, and Other s Bonds on Electrophilic Metal Centers (G.J. Kubas).
Tetrapodal Pentadentate Nitrogen Ligands: Aspects of Complex Structure and Reactivity (A. Grohmann).
Efficient, Ecologically Benign, Aerobic Oxidation of Alcohols (I.E. Markó et al.).
Visible Light Photocatalysis by a Titania Transition Metal Complex (H. Kisch et al.).
Description
Advances in Inorganic Chemistry presents timely, informative and comprehensive reviews of the current progress in all areas within inorganic chemistry ranging from bio-inorganic to solid state studies. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the area and is an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. Each volume of Advances in Inorganic Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter is fully referenced.
Inorganic Chemists, Organometallic Chemists, Bioinorganic Chemists.
Details
No. of pages: 284
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 5th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493671
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120236565
About the Editors
Rudi van Eldik Editor
Rudi van Eldik was born in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) in 1945 and grew up in Johannesburg (South Africa). He received his chemistry education and DSc degree at the former Potchefstroom University (SA), followed by post-doctoral work at the State University of New York at Buffalo (USA) and the University of Frankfurt (Germany). After completing his Habilitation in Physical Chemistry at the University of Frankfurt in 1982, he was appointed as Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Private University of Witten/Herdecke in 1987. In 1994 he became Professor of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, from where he retired in 2010. At present he is Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, and Visiting Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the N. Copernicus University in Torun, Poland.
His research interests cover the elucidation of inorganic and bioinorganic reaction mechanisms, with special emphasis on the application of high pressure thermodynamic and kinetic techniques. In recent years his research team also focused on the application of low-temperature rapid-scan techniques to identify and study reactive intermediates in catalytic cycles, and on mechanistic studies in ionic liquids. He is Editor of the series Advances in Inorganic Chemistry since 2003. He serves on the Editorial Boards of several chemistry journals. He is the author of over 880 research papers and review articles in international journals and supervised 80 PhD students. He has received honorary doctoral degrees from the former Potchefstroom University, SA (1997), Kragujevac University, Serbia (2006), Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland (2010), University of Pretoria, SA (2010), and Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology, Russia (2012). He has developed a promotion activity for chemistry and related experimental sciences in the form of chemistry edutainment presentations during the period 1995-2010. In 2009 he was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit (‘Bundesverdienstkreuz’) by the Federal President of Germany, and the Inorganic Mechanisms Award by the Royal Society of Chemistry (London).
His hobbies include music, hiking, jogging, cycling and motor-biking. He is the father of two and grandfather of four children.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Erlangen-Nurnberg, Germany