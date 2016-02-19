Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 32
1st Edition
Serial Editors: A. G. Sykes
eBook ISBN: 9780080578811
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1988
Page Count: 405
A. G. Sykes Serial Editor
Department of Chemistry, The University Newcastle upon Tyne, England
