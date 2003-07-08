Advances in Inorganic Chemistry, Volume 54
1st Edition
Inorganic Reaction Mechanisms
Table of Contents
Solvent Exchange on Metal Ions A.E. Merbach et al.). Ligand Substitution Reactions (J.Burgess, C.D. Hubbard). Oxygen Transfer Reactions: Catalysis by Rhenium Compounds (J.H. Espenson). Reaction Mechanisms of Nitric Oxide with Biologically Relevant Metal Centers (P.C. Ford et al.). Homogeneous Hydrocarbon C-H Bond Activation and Functionalization with Platinum (U. Fekl, K.I. Goldberg). Density Functional Studies of Iridium Catalyzed Alkane Dehydrogenation M.B. Hall, Hua-Jun Fan). Recent Advances in Electron-Transfer Reactions (D.M. Stanbury). Metal Ion Catalyzed Autoxidation Reactions: Kinetics and Mechanisms (I. Fábián, V. Csordás).
Description
The Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series presents timely and informative summaries of the current progress in a variety of subject areas within inorganic chemistry ranging from bio-inorganic to solid state studies. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the area and is an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. Each volume of Advances in Inorganic Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter is fully referenced.
This, the 54th volume in the series continues this tradition providing comprehensive reviews by leading experts in the field with the focus on inorganic and bioinorganic reaction mechanisms.
Key Features
- The latest volume in this highly successful series is dedicated to inorganic and bioinorganic reaction mechanisms
- Comprehensive reviews written by leading experts in the field
Readership
For organic and inorganic chemists. Also for physical chemists and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 8th July 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915807
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120236541
Reviews
"These...volumes continue the tradition of representing timely summaries of the current state of understanding on a wide variety of 'special topics'..." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
About the Serial Volume Editors
Colin Hubbard Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Inorganic Chemistry, University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Erlangen, Germany
About the Serial Editors
Rudi van Eldik Serial Editor
Rudi van Eldik was born in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) in 1945 and grew up in Johannesburg (South Africa). He received his chemistry education and DSc degree at the former Potchefstroom University (SA), followed by post-doctoral work at the State University of New York at Buffalo (USA) and the University of Frankfurt (Germany). After completing his Habilitation in Physical Chemistry at the University of Frankfurt in 1982, he was appointed as Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Private University of Witten/Herdecke in 1987. In 1994 he became Professor of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, from where he retired in 2010. At present he is Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, and Visiting Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the N. Copernicus University in Torun, Poland.
His research interests cover the elucidation of inorganic and bioinorganic reaction mechanisms, with special emphasis on the application of high pressure thermodynamic and kinetic techniques. In recent years his research team also focused on the application of low-temperature rapid-scan techniques to identify and study reactive intermediates in catalytic cycles, and on mechanistic studies in ionic liquids. He is Editor of the series Advances in Inorganic Chemistry since 2003. He serves on the Editorial Boards of several chemistry journals. He is the author of over 880 research papers and review articles in international journals and supervised 80 PhD students. He has received honorary doctoral degrees from the former Potchefstroom University, SA (1997), Kragujevac University, Serbia (2006), Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland (2010), University of Pretoria, SA (2010), and Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology, Russia (2012). He has developed a promotion activity for chemistry and related experimental sciences in the form of chemistry edutainment presentations during the period 1995-2010. In 2009 he was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit (‘Bundesverdienstkreuz’) by the Federal President of Germany, and the Inorganic Mechanisms Award by the Royal Society of Chemistry (London).
His hobbies include music, hiking, jogging, cycling and motor-biking. He is the father of two and grandfather of four children.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Erlangen-Nurnberg, Germany