Advances in Immunology, Volume 73
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Mechanisms of Exogenous Antigen Presentation by MHC Class I Molecules in Vitro and in Vivo:Implications for Generating CD*+ T Cell Responses to Infectious Agents, Tumors, Transplants, and Vaccines, J.W. Yewdell, C.C. Norbury and J.R. Bennink. Signal Transduction Pathways That Regulate the Fate of B Lymphocytes, A. Craxton, K. Otipoby, A. Jiang and E.A. Clark. Oral Tolerance: Mechanisms and Therapeutic Applications, A. Faria and H.L. Weiner. Caspases and Cytokines: Roles in Inflammation and Autoimmunity, J.C. Reed. T Cell Dynamics in HIV-1 Infection, D.R. Clark, R.J. DeBoer, K.C. Wolthers and F. Miedema. Bacterial CpG DNA Activates Immune Cells to Signal Infectious Danger, H. Wagner. Neutrophil-Derived Proteins: Selling Cytokines by the Pound, M.A. Cassatella. Murine Models of Thymic Lymphomas: Premalignant Scenarios Amendable to Prophylactic Therapy, E. Yefenof. Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.
Description
Advances in Immunology presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Researchers and post graduate students in immunology, cell and molecular biology; industry and clinicians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 24th June 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524474
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120224739
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"Provides unrivaled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.