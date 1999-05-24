Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224722, 9780080578484

Advances in Immunology, Volume 72

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578484
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th May 1999
Page Count: 390
Table of Contents

Amon Altman and Marcel Derkert, The Functions of Small GTPases in Signaling by Immune Recognition and Other Leukocyte Receptors.

Bernard Malissen, Laurence Ardouin, Shih-Yao Lin, Anne Gillet, and Marie Malissen, Function of the CD3 Subunits of the Pre-TCR and TCR Complexes During T-Cell Development.

Jeffery V. Ravetch and Silvia Bolland, Inhibitory Pathways Triggered by ITIM-Containing Receptors.

Yang Xu, ATM in Lymphoid Development and Tumorigenesis.

Alexander McPherson, Lisa A. Harris, and Steven B. Larson, Comparison of Intact Antibody Structures and the Implications for Effector Function.

Eugene C. Butcher, Marna Williams, Kenneth Youngman, Lusijah Rott, and Michael Briskin, Lymphocyte Trafficking and Regional Immunity.

Jaques Banchereau, Diana Bell, and James W. Young, Dendrite Cells.

Yoji Shimizu, David M. Rose, and Mark H. Ginsberg, Integrins in the Immune System.

Description

Advances in Immunology presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in immunology and cell and molecular biology; academic immunologists; libraries.

Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

