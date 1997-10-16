Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224678, 9780080578439

Advances in Immunology, Volume 67

1st Edition

Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 37-65

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Dixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080578439
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120224678
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th October 1997
Page Count: 326
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19100.00
16235.00
200.86
170.73
125.00
106.25
205.00
174.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
120.00
102.00
149.00
126.65
19100.00
16235.00
195.00
165.75
182.00
154.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 37-65.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in immunology and cell and molecular biology; industrial researchers, clinicians, and academic immunologists.

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080578439
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120224678

Reviews

@qu:"The series which all immunologists need." @source:--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL @qu:"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." @source:--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS @qu:"A provocative and scholarly review of research." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"Provides an extremely valuable source of reference and many stimulating ideas... the main repository of information in a rapidly developing subject." @source:--THE LANCET @qu:"Provides unrivaled value in both academic and fiscal terms and should be purchased by hard pressed librarians as a major priority to be jealously defended." @source:--JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY @qu:"A very valuable serial publication... no serious student of immunology can afford to be without it." @source:--ARCHIVES OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOPHYSICS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.