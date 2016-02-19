Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224166, 9780080577920

Advances in Immunology, Volume 16

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Frank Dixon Henry G. Kunkel
eBook ISBN: 9780080577920
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1973
Page Count: 365
About the Serial Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Henry G. Kunkel Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Rockefeller University New York, New York

