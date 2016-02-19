Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224043, 9780080577807

Advances in Immunology, Volume 4

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Frank Dixon J.H. Humphrey
eBook ISBN: 9780080577807
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 477
Details

No. of pages:
477
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080577807

About the Serial Editors

Frank Dixon Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

J.H. Humphrey Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Immunology National Institute for Medical Research, Mill Hill London, England

