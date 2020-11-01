COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207420

Advances in Immunology, Volume 148

1st Edition

Serial Editor: Frederick Alt
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207420
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 198
Description

Advances in Immunology, Volume 148, the latest release in a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments and comprehensive reviews in immunology

Key Features

  • Presents current developments and comprehensive reviews in immunology
  • Provides the latest in a longstanding, respected serial on the subject matter
  • Focuses on recent advances in the advancing area of the mechanisms involved in the evolution of HIV-1 neutralizing antibodies

Readership

Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128207420

About the Serial Editor

Frederick Alt

Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

