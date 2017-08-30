Advances in Immunology, Volume 135
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Chromosome 17q21 Genes ORMDL3 and GSDMB in Asthma and Immune Diseases
Sudipta Das, Marina Miller and David H. Broide
2. Complement System in Neural Synapse Elimination in Development and Disease
Jessy Presumey, Allison R. Bialas and Michael C. Carroll
3. A Mechanistic Understanding of Pyroptosis: The Fiery Death Triggered by Invasive Infection
Xing Liu and Judy Lieberman
4. Chemokine-Driven CD4+ T Cell Homing: New Concepts and Recent Advances
Carly E. Gregor, Jade Foeng, Iain Comerford and Shaun R. McColl
Description
Advances in Immunology, Volume 135, the latest in a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments and comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, with this latest update including chapters on GPCR Biology, the Role of Caveolin-1 in BCR and TCR Receptors, New Developments in the Chemokine Field, and The Complement System in Developmental Neurobiology and Neurodegeneration.
Readers will find comprehensive information on molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in immunology Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of immunology
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
About the Serial Editors
Frederick Alt Serial Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA