Advances in Immunology, Volume 126
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One: NOD.H-2h4 Mice: An Important and Underutilized Animal Model of Autoimmune Thyroiditis and Sjogren's Syndrome
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Spontaneous Autoimmune Thyroiditis
- 3 TEC Hyperplasia/Proliferation
- 4 NOD.H-2h4 Mice Can Be Used as a Model of Experimentally Induced Autoimmune Thyroiditis
- 5 SS in NOD.H-2h4 Mice and NOD.H-2h4 Mutants
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Approaches for Analyzing the Roles of Mast Cells and Their Proteases In Vivo
- Abstract
- 1 Mast Cell Biology
- 2 Nongenetic Approaches for Analyzing the Functions of Mast Cells and Mast Cell-Associated Proteases In Vivo
- 3 Genetic Approaches for Analyzing the Functions of Mast Cells In Vivo
- 4 Genetic Approaches for Analyzing the Functions of Mast Cell-Associated Proteases In Vivo
- 5 Using Mast Cell-Deficient or Mast Cell-Associated Protease-Deficient Mice to Analyze Functions of Mast Cells or Their Proteases In Vivo
- 6 General Recommendations Regarding the Use of Mast Cell-Deficient or Mast Cell-Associated Protease-Deficient Mice to Analyze Biological Responses In Vivo
- 7 Perspective
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 3: Epithelial Cell Contributions to Intestinal Immunity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cellular Makeup of the Intestinal Epithelial Barrier
- 3 Epithelial Cell Sensing of Intestinal Microbes
- 4 Mucus Production by the Intestinal Epithelium
- 5 Epithelial Antimicrobial Proteins
- 6 Intestinal Epithelial Cell Autophagy
- 7 Epithelial Regulation of Adaptive Immunity
- 8 Bacterial Stimulation of Epithelial Cell Repair
- 9 Epithelial Dysfunction in Inflammatory Disease
- 10 Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: Innate Memory T cells
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Innate Memory T Cells Produced Through Response to Lymphopenia
- 3 Innate Memory CD8+ T Cells Induced by IL-4
- 4 Innate Memory T Cells in Normal Homeostasis: “Virtual Memory” T Cells
- 5 The Role of Innate Memory T Cells in Immunity
- 6 Innate Memory Cells in Humans?
- Index
- Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 26th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024324
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022443
Reviews
"The series which all immunologists need." --The Pharmaceutical Journal
"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --Science
"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." --Journal of Immunological Methods
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA