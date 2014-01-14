Advances in Immunology, Volume 122
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter One: Regulation of Immunoglobulin Class-Switch Recombination
Abstract
1 Overview of Genomic Alterations in B Cells
2 Initiation of CSR: S Regions and Germline Transcription
3 Induction of DNA Lesions in CSR: Essential Requirement of AID
4 Processing of Deaminated DNA: Requirements for BER and MMR Proteins
5 Completion of CSR: Synapsis and End-Joining
6 AID Phosphorylation at Serine-38 and a Role Beyond DNA Deamination
7 Multifaceted Regulation of AID Expression and Activity
8 Targeting of AID to the Ig Loci
9 AID Activity Beyond the Ig Loci
10 Perspectives
Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: Two Forms of Adaptive Immunity in Vertebrates
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Discovery of VLR
3 Structure of VLR Proteins and Genes
4 Functions of VLR and Lymphocyte Lineages
5 Interplay of VLRB and the Complement System
6 Similarities and Differences in the Two Forms of Adaptive Immunity
7 Evolution of Antigen Receptors
8 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Chapter Three: Recognition of Tumors by the Innate Immune System and Natural Killer Cells
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Innate Cells and Effector Molecules in Tumor Surveillance
3 Germline-Encoded Receptors Implicated in Tumor Surveillance
4 The Immunogenicity of Cancer: How Alterations Common to Cancer Can Result in Detection by Innate Immune Cells
5 Interplay Between Tumors and Innate Lymphocytes
6 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Signaling Circuits in Early B-Cell Development
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Moving from the pro-B to the pre-B Stage
3 The Interleukin 7 Receptor
4 The preBCR and Its Autonomous Signaling
5 Lessons from Transgenic and Knockout Mouse Studies
6 Signaling Pathways Controlling pre-B-Cell Expansion
7 The Switch from Proliferation to Differentiation
8 pre-B Cells and Tumors
9 Perspectives
Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Interleukin 10 Receptor Signaling
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 IL10 and IL10 Receptor Expression and Regulation
3 Down-stream Signaling Through the IL10 Receptor
4 Regulation of Intestinal Immune Responses by IL10 in Murine Models
5 Regulation of Mucosal Homeostasis by IL10 Receptor Signaling in Mice
6 IL10-Dependent Signaling Shapes the Intestinal Microbiome
7 Impact of IL10 and IL10R Signaling Defects in Humans
8 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter Six: Development of Mast Cells and Importance of Their Tryptase and Chymase Serine Proteases in Inflammation and Wound Healing
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Development of MCs
3 Secretory Granule Proteases of Human and Mouse MCs
4 MC Involvement in Wound Healing
5 Conclusions and Therapeutic Directions
Acknowledgments
Chapter Seven: Why Does Somatic Hypermutation by AID Require Transcription of Its Target Genes?
Abstract
1 The Basic Process of Somatic Hypermutation Before AID
2 History and Structure of AID
3 Control of Expression and Function of AID
4 Is RNA an AID Target?
5 Properties of AID Target Genes
6 SHM of Non-Ig Genes
7 SHM Versus CSR
8 A Revised Model for AID Function in SHM
9 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Index
Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 14th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003640
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002674
Reviews
"The series which all immunologists need." --The Pharmaceutical Journal
"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --Science
"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." --Journal of Immunological Methods
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA