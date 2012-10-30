Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123943002, 9780123946386

Advances in Immunology, Volume 116

1st Edition

Editors: Frederick Alt
eBook ISBN: 9780123946386
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123943002
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Page Count: 248
Table of Contents

  • Contributors
  • Chapter One Classical and Alternative End-Joining Pathways for Repair of Lymphocyte-Specific and General DNA Double-Strand Breaks
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 V(D)J Recombination
    • 3 IgH Class-Switch Recombination
    • 4 Classical Nonhomologous DNA End Joining
    • 5 Alternative End Joining
    • 6 Perspective
  • Chapter Two The Leukotrienes: Immune-Modulating Lipid Mediators of Disease
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Biosynthesis of LTs
    • 3 LT Receptors
    • 4 LTs in Immune Responses
    • 5 5-LO and LTs in Human Diseases
    • 6 Antileukotriene Drugs
    • 7 Conclusions
  • Chapter Three Gut Microbiota Drives Metabolic Disease in Immunologically Altered Mice
    • 1 Gut Microbiota: The Organ Within the Organ
    • 2 Localization and Restricted Signaling of PRRs Protects against Aberrant Gut Inflammation
    • 3 Role of Microbiota in Metabolic Disease
    • 4 Increased Energy Harvesting by Microbiota in the Development of Metabolic Disease
    • 5 Microbiota-Induced Sub-Clinical Gut Inflammation Causes Metabolic Disease
    • 6 Microbiota Generates Toxic Metabolites from the Diet, Resulting in Metabolic Disease
    • 7 Microbiota-Mediated Metabolic Disease in Absence of Inflammasome Signaling
    • 8 Microbiota-Mediated Metabolic Disease in Absence of Adaptative Immunity
    • 9 Manipulating the Gut Microbiome, Therapeutic Strategies for Obesity
    • 10 Unanswered Questions, Future Directions, and Conclusions
  • Chapter Four What is Unique About the IgE Response?
    • 1 Effector Functions of IgE Antibodies
    • 2 Control of Class Switch Recombination to IgE
    • 3 Direct and Sequential Switching to IgE
    • 4 IgE+ Cells and Germinal Centers
    • 5 Germinal Center Versus Plasma Cell Fates: Bcl6 and Blimp1
    • 6 Studying IgE Responses In Vivo
    • 7 IgE Cytoplasmic Tail and Germinal Centers
    • 8 Is There a Memory IgE+ Cell?
    • 9 Direct and Sequential Switching to IgE in Immature and Mature B Cells
    • 10 Human Immunodeficiencies with High IgE Production
    • 11 Concluding Remarks
  • Chapter Five Prostanoids as Regulators of Innate and Adaptive Immunity
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Prostanoid Receptors
    • 3 Prostanoids and Innate Immunity
    • 4 Prostanoids and Adaptive Immunity
    • 5 Prostanoids in Immunopathology
    • 6 Targeting of Prostanoid Receptors
    • 7 Concluding Remarks
  • Chapter Six Lymphocyte Development: Integration of DNA Damage Response Signaling
    • 1 Lymphocyte Antigen Receptor Gene Assembly
    • 2 DNA Damage Responses
    • 3 Responses to RAG-Mediated DNA DSBs
    • 4 Integrating RAG DSB-Mediated Signals with Other B Lymphocyte Developmental Signals
    • 5 Concluding Remarks
  • Index
  • Contents of Previous Volumes

Description

Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for the future.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123946386
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123943002

Reviews

"The series which all immunologists need." --The Pharmaceutical Journal

"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions." --Science

"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching." --Journal of Immunological Methods

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Frederick Alt Editor

Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

