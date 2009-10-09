Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748324, 9780080888774

Advances in Immunology, Volume 103

1st Edition

Editors: Frederick Alt
eBook ISBN: 9780080888774
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123748324
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th October 2009
Page Count: 144
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
142.00
120.70
155.00
131.75
200.86
170.73
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
114.00
96.90
142.00
120.70
182.00
154.70
188.00
159.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. DNA double strand break responses to breaks during V(D)J recombination

    2. Barry Sleckman

  2. Regulation of T cell responsiveness and anergy by reversible palmitoylation

    3. Amnon Altman

  3. Polysaccharide antigens; immune responses to commensals

    4. Dennis Kasper

  4. Chromosomal Architecture and Positioning and Control of V(D)J recombination

Jane Skok

Description

Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Readership

Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080888774
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123748324

Reviews

"The series which all immunologists need."--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL

"Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions."--SCIENCE

"Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching."--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Frederick Alt Editor

Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.