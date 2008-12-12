Advances in Immunology, Volume 99
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Cis-Regulatory Elements and Epigenetic Changes Control Genomic Rearrangements of the IgH Locus Thomas Perlot and Frederick W. Alt
DNA-PK: The means to justify the ends? Katheryn Meek, Van Dang, and Susan P. Lees-Miller
- Thymocyte selection including the new proteosome system
Yousuke Takahama
- Myocarditis
Noel R. Rose
- IL-17
Casey Weaver
- TSLP and determinants of a Th2 host response
Yong-Jun Liu
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 12th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743251
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921723
Reviews
"The series which all immunologists need."--THE PHARMACEUTICAL JOURNAL "Advances in Immunology must find itself among the most active volumes in the libraries of our universities and institutions."--SCIENCE "Deserves a permanent place in biomedical libraries as an aid in research and in teaching."--JOURNAL OF IMMUNOLOGICAL METHODS
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA