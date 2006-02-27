Advances in Immunology, Volume 89
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Post-transcriptional Mechanisms Regulating the Inflammatory Response Negative signaling in Fc Receptor complexes The Surprising Diversity of Lipid Antigens for CD1-restricted T cells Lysophospholipids as Mediators of Immunity Systemic Mastocytosis Regulation of Fibrosis by the Immune System Immunity and acquired alterations in cognition and emotion: Lessons from SLE Immunodeficiencies with autoimmune consequences
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 27th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080475783
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120224906
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA