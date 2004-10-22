Advances in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120224852, 9780080915760

Advances in Immunology, Volume 85

1st Edition

Cumulative Subject Index, Volumes 66-82

Authors: Frederick Alt
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120224852
eBook ISBN: 9780080915760
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2004
Page Count: 248
Table of Contents

Contents of Volumes 66-82 Cumulative Subject Indexes for 66-82 Contributors to Volumes 66-82

Description

Advances in Immunology presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.

Key Features

  • Contents of volumes 66-82
  • Cumulative Subject Index
  • List of Contributors
  • Highly respected review series with an impact factor in 2003 of 10.49 and ranked number 9 /119

Readership

Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists

About the Authors

Frederick Alt Author

Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

