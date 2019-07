Advances in Imaging of Multiple Sclerosis, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of Multiple Sclerosis: Diagnosis and Management, and is edited by Dr. Àlex Rovira Cañellas. Articles will include: Multiple Sclerosis: Epidemiological, Clinical and Therapeutic Aspects; Brain and Spinal Cord MR Imaging Features in Multiple Sclerosis and Variants; Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders; Radiologically Isolated Syndrome; MRI in Monitoring and Predicting Treatment Response in Multiple Sclerosis; Cortical Grey Matter MR Imaging in Multiple Sclerosis; Brain Atrophy in Multiple Sclerosis: Technical Aspects and Clinical Relevance; Iron Mapping in Multiple Sclerosis; Microstructural MR Techniques in Multiple Sclerosis; Molecular and Metabolic Imaging in Multiple Sclerosis; Insights from Ultra-high Field Imaging in Multiple Sclerosis; Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis: Distinguishing Clinical and MRI Features, and more!