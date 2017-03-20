Advances in Imaging and Electron Physics, Volume 199
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Micro-XRF in Scanning Electron Microscopes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Differences and Synergies of SEM-EDS and μ-XRF
- 3 Design of an Microspot X-Ray Source for SEM
- 4 Performing a Measurement
- 5 Applications
- 6 Summary
Chapter Two: A Variational Approach for Simulation of Equilibrium Ion Distributions in Ion Traps With Regard to Coulomb Interaction
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Physical Grounds of the Simulation Method
- 3 Simulation Results
- 4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Three: Analytical Review of Direct Stem Imaging Techniques for Thin Samples
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Linear CBED COM STEM Imaging Techniques
- 3 STEM Imaging Techniques Using a Symmetric Scalar Detector
- 4 STEM Imaging Using an Antisymmetric Vector Detector: iDPC
- 5 Experimental Results Using iDPC-STEM Imaging
- 6 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A Resolution of STEM Imaging
- Appendix B Derivation of the Ideal, Linear COM STEM Vector Image Formation Formula
- Appendix C Derivation of the General, Nonlinear STEM Image Formation Formula
- Appendix D CTFs for Aberration-Free MIDI-STEM
- Appendix E Determination of the Scaling Factors in the Fourier Series in Azimuthal Direction for Wedge-Shaped DPC Detectors
- Appendix F CTFiS and CTFiC for the COM-STEM Detector
- Appendix G List of Abbreviations
Chapter Four: Quantum Nanooptics in the Electron Microscope
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Quantum Optics
- 3 Primary Excitations in Bulk and Quantum-Confined Materials
- 4 CL Phenomenon
- 5 Single-Photon Detection in the Electron Microscope
- 6 Light Bunching in CL
- 7 Lifetime Measurements at the Nanometer Scale
- 8 Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Component Identification and Interpretation: A Perspective on Tower of Knowledge
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Component Identification by a Voting Method
- 3 Component Interpretation by ToK
- 4 Conclusions
Description
Advances in Imaging and Electron Physics, Volume 199, the latest release in a series that merges two long-running serials, Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics and Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy features extended articles on the physics of electron devices (especially semiconductor devices). Specific topics include discussions on Micro-XRF in scanning electron microscopes, and an interesting take on the variational approach for simulation of equilibrium ion distributions in ion traps regarding Coulomb interaction, amongst others. Users will find a comprehensive resource on the most important aspects of particle optics at high and low energies, microlithography, image science and digital image processing.
In addition, topics of interest, including electromagnetic wave propagation, electron microscopy, and the computing methods used in all these domains are presented and discussed.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities on the subject matter
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of imaging and electron physics
- Provides practitioners interested in microscopy, optics, image processing, mathematical morphology, electromagnetic fields, electron, and ion emission with a valuable resource
- Features extended articles on the physics of electron devices (especially semiconductor devices), particle optics at high and low energies, microlithography, image science, and digital image processing
Readership
Physicists, electrical engineers and applied mathematicians in all branches of image processing and microscopy as well as electron physics in general
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128121948
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128120910
About the Serial Editors
Peter W. Hawkes Serial Editor
Peter Hawkes graduated from the University of Cambridge and subsequently obtained his PhD in the Electron Microscopy Section of the Cavendish Laboratory. He remained there for several years, working on electron optics and digital image processing before taking up a research position in the CNRS Laboratory of Electron Optics (now CEMES-CNRS) in Toulouse, of which he was Director in 1987. During the Cambridge years, he was a Research Fellow of Peterhouse and a Senior Research fellow of Churchill College. He has published extensively, both books and scientific journal articles, and is a member of the editorial boards of Ultramicroscopy and the Journal of Microscopy. He was the founder-president of the European Microscopy Society, CNRS Silver Medallist in 1983 and is a Fellow of the Optical Society of America and of the Microscopy Society of America (Distinguished Scientist, Physics, 2015), Fellow of the Royal Microscopical Society and Honorary Member of the French Microscopy Society. In 1982, he was awarded the ScD degree by the University of Cambridge.
In 1982, he took over editorship of the Advances in Electronics & Electron Physics (now Advances in Imaging & Electron Physics) from Claire Marton (widow of the first editor, Bill Marton) and followed Marton's example in maintaining a wide range of subject matter. He added mathematical morphology to the topics regularly covered; Jean Serra and Gerhard Ritter are among those who have contributed.
In 1980, he joined Professor Wollnik (Giessen University) and Karl Brown (SLAC) in organising the first international conference on charged-particle optics, designed to bring together opticians from the worlds of electron optics, accelerator optics and spectrometer optics. This was so successful that similar meetings have been held at four-year intervals from 1986 to the present day. Peter Hawkes organised the 1990 meeting in Toulouse and has been a member of the organising committee of all the meetings. He has also participated in the organization of other microscopy-related congresses, notably EMAG in the UK and some of the International and European Congresses on electron microscopy as well as three Pfefferkorn conferences.
He is very interested in the history of optics and microscopy, and recently wrote long historical articles on the correction of electron lens aberrations, the first based on a lecture delivered at a meeting of the Royal Society. He likewise sponsored biographical articles for the Advances on such major figures as Ernst Ruska (Nobel Prize 1986), Helmut Ruska, Bodo von Borries, Jan Le Poole and Dennis Gabor (Nobel Prize, 1971). Two substantial volumes of the series were devoted to 'The Beginnings of Electron Microscopy' and 'The Growth of Electron Microscopy'. and others have covered 'Cold Field Emission Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy' and 'Aberration-corrected Electron Microscopy', with contributions by all the main personalities of the subject.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire d'Optique Electronique du Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CEMES), Toulouse, France