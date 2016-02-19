Advances in High Voltage Insulation and Arc Interruption in SF6 and Vacuum deals with high voltage breakdown and arc extinction in sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) and high vacuum, with special emphasis on the application of these insulating media in high voltage power apparatus and devices. The design and developmental aspects of various high voltage power apparatus using SF6 and high vacuum are highlighted. This book is comprised of eight chapters and opens with a discussion on electrical discharges in SF6 and high vacuum, along with the properties and handling of SF6 gas. The following chapters focus on high voltage breakdown and arc interruption in SF6 and in vacuum; various types of SF6 gas insulated circuit breakers and metal enclosed switchgear, together with their design considerations; and application of SF6 gas in some insulated equipments. The final chapter addresses the various problems relating to the development of vacuum switchgear and considers some solutions that led to the successful development of vacuum interrupters of acceptable quality. This monograph will be of direct use to engineers in industry and those with electricity supply and utility establishments, as well as graduate students and research workers who want to familiarize themselves with the investigations and the results on the various phenomena relating to SF6 and high vacuum and their practical applications.