Advances in High Voltage Insulation and Arc Interruption in SF6 and Vacuum deals with high voltage breakdown and arc extinction in sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) and high vacuum, with special emphasis on the application of these insulating media in high voltage power apparatus and devices. The design and developmental aspects of various high voltage power apparatus using SF6 and high vacuum are highlighted. This book is comprised of eight chapters and opens with a discussion on electrical discharges in SF6 and high vacuum, along with the properties and handling of SF6 gas. The following chapters focus on high voltage breakdown and arc interruption in SF6 and in vacuum; various types of SF6 gas insulated circuit breakers and metal enclosed switchgear, together with their design considerations; and application of SF6 gas in some insulated equipments. The final chapter addresses the various problems relating to the development of vacuum switchgear and considers some solutions that led to the successful development of vacuum interrupters of acceptable quality. This monograph will be of direct use to engineers in industry and those with electricity supply and utility establishments, as well as graduate students and research workers who want to familiarize themselves with the investigations and the results on the various phenomena relating to SF6 and high vacuum and their practical applications.
Table of Contents
1. Properties and Handling of SF6 Gas
Introduction
General Properties
Physical Properties
Chemical Properties
Heat Transfer Properties
Toxicity
Electrical Properties
Handling of SF6 Gas
Filling with SF6 Gas
Absorption of Decomposition Products
References
2. High Voltage Breakdown in SF6 Gas
Introduction
Breakdown Mechanism
Uniform Field Breakdown in SF6
Corona and Non-uniform Field Breakdown
Estimation of Breakdown Voltage in Practical Systems
Breakdown of SF6 in Mixtures with Other Gases
Particle Initiated Breakdown
Factors Affecting the Breakdown Strength of SF6 Gas
Surface Flashover over Insulating Spacers in SF6
References
3. Arc Interruption in SF6
Introduction
Fundamental Arc Phenomena
Plain Break Arcs in SF6
Blast Arcs in SF6
Current Chopping in SF6
Current Research on Arc Interruption in SF6
Arc Interruption in SF6-Other Gas Mixtures
4. SF6 Gas Insulated Switchgear
Introduction
Advantages of SF6 Circuit Breakers
Double Pressure Type Circuit Breakers
Puffer Type Circuit Breakers (Up to 765 kV)
Design Considerations of Puffer Circuit Breakers
Operating Mechanism for Puffer Type Circuit Breakers
Interrupter Geometries
Design of Nozzle Geometry
Self Extinction Type Circuit Breakers
Maintenance Requirements and Reliability
Future Trends of SF6 Gas Circuit Breakers
SF6 Metal Enclosed Switchgear
Advantages of SF6 Insulated Substations
Requirements of SF6 Insulated Metal Clad Switchgear
General Design Considerations
Designs of Gas Insulated Switchgear and Components
Description of Gas Insulated Switchgear and Components
SF6 Gas Filling
SF6 Gas Handling Plant
Insulation Co-ordination for Gas Insulated Substations
Future Trends of GIS
References
5. SF6 Gas Insulated Equipments
Introduction
SF6 Gas Insulated Cables
SF6 Gas Insulated Current Transformers
Bushings for SF6 Technique
General Testing techniques of SF6 Insulated Power Apparatus
References
6. High voltage breakdown in vacuum
Introduction
Electron Emission in the Presence of Strong Electric Fields
Pre-breakdown Phenomena in Vacuum
Breakdown Mechanism
Other Factors Affecting the Breakdown Strength of a Vacuum Gap
Breakdown Across Solid Insulating Spacers in Vacuum
Conclusions
References
7. Arc Interruption in Vacuum
Introduction
General Description of a Vacuum Arc
Cathode Phenomena
Vacuum Arc Plasma
Anode Phenomena
Arc Recovery Phenomena in Vacuum
Future Work
8. Vacuum Switchgear
Introduction
Advantages of Vacuum Interruption
Vacuum Contactors and Interrupters
Description of Vacuum Switches
Operating Mechanisms for Vacuum Contactor
Operating Mechanisms for Vacuum Interrupters
Contact Materials for Vacuum Interrupters
Contact Geometry for Vacuum Interrupters
Manufacturing Techniques
Applications of Vacuum Switchgear
Maintenance of Vacuum Switchgear
References
Appendix to Chapter 1
Appendix
Subject Index
