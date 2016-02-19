Advances in High Voltage Insulation and Arc Interruption in SF6 and Vacuum - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080247267, 9781483157658

Advances in High Voltage Insulation and Arc Interruption in SF6 and Vacuum

1st Edition

Authors: V. N. Maller M. S. Naidu
eBook ISBN: 9781483157658
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 292
Description

Advances in High Voltage Insulation and Arc Interruption in SF6 and Vacuum deals with high voltage breakdown and arc extinction in sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) and high vacuum, with special emphasis on the application of these insulating media in high voltage power apparatus and devices. The design and developmental aspects of various high voltage power apparatus using SF6 and high vacuum are highlighted. This book is comprised of eight chapters and opens with a discussion on electrical discharges in SF6 and high vacuum, along with the properties and handling of SF6 gas. The following chapters focus on high voltage breakdown and arc interruption in SF6 and in vacuum; various types of SF6 gas insulated circuit breakers and metal enclosed switchgear, together with their design considerations; and application of SF6 gas in some insulated equipments. The final chapter addresses the various problems relating to the development of vacuum switchgear and considers some solutions that led to the successful development of vacuum interrupters of acceptable quality. This monograph will be of direct use to engineers in industry and those with electricity supply and utility establishments, as well as graduate students and research workers who want to familiarize themselves with the investigations and the results on the various phenomena relating to SF6 and high vacuum and their practical applications.

Table of Contents


1. Properties and Handling of SF6 Gas

Introduction

General Properties

Physical Properties

Chemical Properties

Heat Transfer Properties

Toxicity

Electrical Properties

Handling of SF6 Gas

Filling with SF6 Gas

Absorption of Decomposition Products

References

2. High Voltage Breakdown in SF6 Gas

Introduction

Breakdown Mechanism

Uniform Field Breakdown in SF6

Corona and Non-uniform Field Breakdown

Estimation of Breakdown Voltage in Practical Systems

Breakdown of SF6 in Mixtures with Other Gases

Particle Initiated Breakdown

Factors Affecting the Breakdown Strength of SF6 Gas

Surface Flashover over Insulating Spacers in SF6

References

3. Arc Interruption in SF6

Introduction

Fundamental Arc Phenomena

Plain Break Arcs in SF6

Blast Arcs in SF6

Current Chopping in SF6

Current Research on Arc Interruption in SF6

Arc Interruption in SF6-Other Gas Mixtures

4. SF6 Gas Insulated Switchgear

Introduction

Advantages of SF6 Circuit Breakers

Double Pressure Type Circuit Breakers

Puffer Type Circuit Breakers (Up to 765 kV)

Design Considerations of Puffer Circuit Breakers

Operating Mechanism for Puffer Type Circuit Breakers

Interrupter Geometries

Design of Nozzle Geometry

Self Extinction Type Circuit Breakers

Maintenance Requirements and Reliability

Future Trends of SF6 Gas Circuit Breakers

SF6 Metal Enclosed Switchgear

Advantages of SF6 Insulated Substations

Requirements of SF6 Insulated Metal Clad Switchgear

General Design Considerations

Designs of Gas Insulated Switchgear and Components

Description of Gas Insulated Switchgear and Components

SF6 Gas Filling

SF6 Gas Handling Plant

Insulation Co-ordination for Gas Insulated Substations

Future Trends of GIS

References

5. SF6 Gas Insulated Equipments

Introduction

SF6 Gas Insulated Cables

SF6 Gas Insulated Current Transformers

Bushings for SF6 Technique

General Testing techniques of SF6 Insulated Power Apparatus

References

6. High voltage breakdown in vacuum

Introduction

Electron Emission in the Presence of Strong Electric Fields

Pre-breakdown Phenomena in Vacuum

Breakdown Mechanism

Other Factors Affecting the Breakdown Strength of a Vacuum Gap

Breakdown Across Solid Insulating Spacers in Vacuum

Conclusions

References

7. Arc Interruption in Vacuum

Introduction

General Description of a Vacuum Arc

Cathode Phenomena

Vacuum Arc Plasma

Anode Phenomena

Arc Recovery Phenomena in Vacuum

Future Work

8. Vacuum Switchgear

Introduction

Advantages of Vacuum Interruption

Vacuum Contactors and Interrupters

Description of Vacuum Switches

Operating Mechanisms for Vacuum Contactor

Operating Mechanisms for Vacuum Interrupters

Contact Materials for Vacuum Interrupters

Contact Geometry for Vacuum Interrupters

Manufacturing Techniques

Applications of Vacuum Switchgear

Maintenance of Vacuum Switchgear

References

Appendix to Chapter 1

Appendix

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157658

