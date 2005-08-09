Advances in High-Pressure Techniques for Geophysical Applications

Elastic and Anelastic Properties. Direct measurements of the elastic properties of iron and cobalt to 120 GPa - implications for the composition of Earth's core (J.C. Crowhurst, A.F. Goncharov, J.M. Zaug). A gigahertz ultrasonic interferometer for the diamond anvil cell and high-pressure elasticity of some iron-oxide minerals (S.D. Jacobsen et al.). Simultaneous equation of state, pressure calibration and sound velocity measurements to lower mantle pressures sing multi-anvil apparatus (B. Li et al.). Simultaneous determination of elastic and structural properties under simulated mantle conditions using multi-anvil device MAX80 (H.J. Mueller, C. Lathe, F.R. Schilling). Laboratory measurement of seismic wave dispersion and attenuation at high pressure and temperature (I. Jackson).

Rheology. High-temperature plasticity measurements using synchrotron X-rays (D.J. Weidner et al.). Stress and strain measurements of polycrystalline materials under controlled deformation at high pressure using monochromatic synchrotron radiation (T. Uchida et al.). Development of a rotational drickamer apparatus for large-strain deformation experiments at deep earth conditions (Y. Xu, Y. Nishihara, S. Karato).

Melt and Glass Properties. Density measurements of molten materials at high pressure using synchrotron X-ray radiography: Melting volume of FeS (J. Chen et al.). Viscosity and density measurements of melts and glasses at high pressure and temperature by using the multianvil apparatus and synchrotron X-ray radiation (E. Ohtani et al.). The effect of composition, compression, and decompression on the structure of high-pressure aluminosilicate glasses: An investigation utilizing 17O and 27Al NMR (J.R. Allwardt et al.). The application of 17O and 27Al solid-state (3QMAS) NMR to structures of non-crystalline silicates at high-pressure (S.K. Lee et al.).

Structural and Magnetic Properties. Decompression of majoritic garnet: an experimental investigation of mantle (L.F. Dobrzhinetskaya et al.). Chemistry at extreme conditions: Approaching the earth's major interface (L. Dubrovinsky et al.). Pressure dependence on the magnetic properties of titanomagnetite using the reversible susceptibility method (S.A. Gilder, M. LeGoff).

Diffraction and Spectroscopy. High-pressure angle-dispersive powder diffraction using an energy-dispersive setup and white synchrotron radiation (Y. Wang et al.). Methods and application of the Paris-Edinburgh press to S-ray diffraction structure solution with large-volume samples at high pressures and temperatures (W.A. Crichton, M. Mezouar). High-pressure structure determination and refinement by X-ray diffraction (R.J. Angel). Nuclear resonant inelastic X-ray scattering and synchrotron Mössbauer spectroscopy with laser-heated diamond anvil cells (J.-Fu Lin et al.). In situ raman spectroscopy with laser-heated diamond anvil cells (M. Santoro et al.).

Pressure Calibration and Generation. Calibration based on a primary pressure scale in a multi-anvil device (H.J. Mueller et al.). High-pressure generation in the Kawai-type apparatus equipped with sintered diamond anvils: Application to the wurtzite-rocksalt transformation in GaN (E. Ito et al.). Development of high P-T neutron diffraction at LANSCE - Toroidal Anvil Press, TAP-98, in the HiPPO diffractometer (Y. Zhao et al.). A new optical capillary cell for spectroscopic studies of geologic fluids at pressures up to 100 MPa (I-M. Chou, R.C. Burruss, W. Lu). Internal and external electrical heating in diamond anvil cells (N. Dubrovinskaia, L. Dubrovinsky). A new gasket material for higher resolution NMR in diamond anvil cells (T. Okuchi, H. Mao, R.J. Hemley).