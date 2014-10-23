Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 113
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Editorial Advisory Board
- Preface
- Tribute for Alan R. Katritzky
- Alan Katritzky 1928–2014
- Alan R. Katritzky—An Appreciation of His Contribution to the Chemical Sciences
- Chapter One. Dimethyl Acetylenedicarboxylate as a Building Block in Heterocyclic Synthesis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis of Various Heterocyclic Compounds
- 3. Synthesis of Fused Heterocyclic Compounds
- 4. Synthesis of Spiro-Compounds
- 5. Synthesis of Miscellaneous Heterocycles
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter Two. Chemistry of Pent-4-yne-1,3-diones (Acetylenic β-diketones) as Precursors for Heterocyclic Compounds
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis of Acetylenic β-diketones
- 3. Reactions of Acetylenic β-diketones
- 4. Spectroscopic Properties
- Chapter Three. Aromaticity and Conjugation in 1,2-Benzoquinone Valence Isomers and Congeners
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Discussion of the 10 Known Pairs of Valence Isomers 1–10
- 3. Related Structures with Other Heteroatoms
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Four. Ketenes as Privileged Synthons in the Syntheses of Heterocyclic Compounds. Part 1: Three- and Four-Membered Heterocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Syntheses of Various Heterocyclic Compounds
- 3. Three-Membered Heterocycles with One Heteroatom Containing
- 4. Four-Membered Heterocycles with
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter Five. Heterocycles from the Reaction of Thione Groups with Acetylenic Bonds
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Four-Membered Ring Systems
- 3. Five-Membered Ring Systems
- 4. Six-Membered Ring Systems
- 5. Seven-Membered Ring Systems
- 6. Eight-Membered Ring Systems
- 7. Conclusion
- Index
Description
Established in 1960, Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive serial in the area—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists. Written by established authorities in the field, the comprehensive reviews combine descriptive chemistry and mechanistic insight and yield an understanding of how the chemistry drives the properties.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 23rd October 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003985
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001707
Reviews
"The typesetting, arrangement of references, and drafting of structural formulas adhere to the high standards of this series and provide a model for good publishing...The content is, as to be expected, excellent." --Journal of the American Chemical Society
About the Serial Editors
Alan Katritzky Serial Editor
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA