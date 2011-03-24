Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123860118, 9780123860125

Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 103

1st Edition

Editors: Alan Katritzky
eBook ISBN: 9780123860125
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123860118
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th March 2011
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

  • Syntheses of Photochromic Dihetarylethenes
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Synthesis of perfluorocyclopentene-bridged dihetarylethenes
    • 3. Synthesis of dithienylperhydrocyclopentenes and their heteroanalogs
    • 4. Dithienylmaleic anhydrides
    • 5. Dithienylmaleimides
    • 6. DTEs with other heterocyclic bridges based on thenoines and related structures
    • 7. Conclusion
  • The Chemistry of Pyrido[1,2-a]azepines and Their Hydro Derivatives
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Occurrence and Synthesis
    • 3. Structure
    • 4. Reactivity
    • 5. Applications
    • List of abbreviations (cf. Schemes 95 and 96)
  • Synthesis, Structure, Chemical Reactivity, and Practical Significance of 2-Amino-4H-pyrans
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Structure of 2-Amino-4H-pyrans and Physicochemical Properties
    • 3. Methods of Synthesis
    • 4. Chemical Properties of 2-Amino-4H-pyrans
    • 5. Practical Significance of 2-Amino-4H-pyrans
    • List of Abbreviations
    • Acknowledgment

Description

Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 103, deals with the organic chemistry of heterocyclic compounds, namely, photochromic dihetarylethenes, pyrido[1,2-a]azepines and their hydro derivatives, and 2-amino-4H-pyrans. Divided into three chapters, the book examines advances in the synthesis of these three compounds, including dithienylethenes that are derived from photochemically induced isomerizations between the cis- and trans-forms and cyclized derivatives.
The book first looks at the synthesis of photochromic dihetarylethenes, such as perfluorocyclopentene-bridged dihetarylethenes, along with dithienylperhydrocyclopentenes and their heteroanalogs, like perhydrocyclopentenes, dithienylmaleic anhydrides, and dithienylmaleimides. It then discusses the McMurry reaction and the reactions between octafluorocyclopentene and lithium derivatives of thiophene. It also examines chemistry, structure, reactivity, and the pharmaceutical and agrochemical uses of of pyrido[1,2-a]azepines and their hydro derivatives. The book concludes with a summary of the synthesis, structure, reactivity, and practical significance of 2-amino-4H-pyrans. This book will benefit graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories who want to gain a better understanding of heterocyclic chemistry.

Key Features

  • Provides up-to-date material on a fast-growing and highly topical subject area
  • Contains the latest research covering a wide variety of heterocyclic topics
  • Written by leading authorities and designed as a handbook for students and industry and academic researchers

Readership

For graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories

"The typesetting, arrangement of references, and drafting of structural formulas adhere to the high standards of this series and provide a model for good publishing...The content is, as to be expected, excellent."--Journal of the American Chemical Society

About the Editors

Alan Katritzky

Alan Katritzky Editor

Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

