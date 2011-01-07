Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 102
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The Literature of Heterocyclic Chemistry, Part X, 2005-2007 - L. I. Belen’kii, V. N. Gramenitskaya and Yu. B. Evdokimenkova
- Friedländer Annulation in the Synthesis of Azaheterocyclic Compounds - Morteza Shiri, Mohammad Ali Zolfigol, Hendrik G. Kruger and Zahra Tanbakouchian
- Organometallic Complexes of Aminopyridines - Alexander P. Sadimenko
Description
Established in 1960, Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive serial in the area—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists. Written by established authorities in the field, the comprehensive reviews combine descriptive chemistry and mechanistic insight and yield an understanding of how the chemistry drives the properties.
"The typesetting, arrangement of references, and drafting of structural formulas adhere to the high standards of this series and provide a model for good publishing...The content is, as to be expected, excellent."--Journal of the American Chemical Society
