Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744333, 9780080887319

Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 96

1st Edition

Editors: Alan Katritzky
eBook ISBN: 9780080887319
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744333
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd July 2008
Page Count: 252
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Benzoheteropines with Fused Pyrrole, Furan and Thiophene Rings by D.O. Tymoshenko Chapter 2 - Synthesis of Heteroannulated Azocine Derivatives by Leonid G. Voskressensky, Larisa N. Kulikova, Tatiana N. Borisova and Alexey V. Varlamov Chapter 3 - Metallacalixarenes: Organo-Inorganic Hybrid Molecular Architectures by Subodh Kumar, Navneet Kaur and Harjit Singh Chapter 4 - Sulfur Monochloride in the Synthesis of Heterocyclic Compounds by O.A. Rakitin and L.S. Konstantinova

Description

The definitive serial in the field -- since 1960.

Key Features

  • Provides up-to-date material on a fast growing and highly topical subject area
  • Contains the latest research covering a wide variety of heterocyclic topics
  • Written by leading authorities and designed as a handbook for students and industry and academic researchers

Readership

For graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories

About the Editors

Alan Katritzky

Alan Katritzky Editor

Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

