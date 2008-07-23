Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Benzoheteropines with Fused Pyrrole, Furan and Thiophene Rings by D.O. Tymoshenko Chapter 2 - Synthesis of Heteroannulated Azocine Derivatives by Leonid G. Voskressensky, Larisa N. Kulikova, Tatiana N. Borisova and Alexey V. Varlamov Chapter 3 - Metallacalixarenes: Organo-Inorganic Hybrid Molecular Architectures by Subodh Kumar, Navneet Kaur and Harjit Singh Chapter 4 - Sulfur Monochloride in the Synthesis of Heterocyclic Compounds by O.A. Rakitin and L.S. Konstantinova
Description
The definitive serial in the field -- since 1960.
Alan Katritzky Editor
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA