Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120207923, 9780080464503

Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 92

1st Edition

Editors: Alan Katritzky
eBook ISBN: 9780080464503
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120207923
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th September 2006
Page Count: 278
Table of Contents

  1. 2-Aminofurans and 3-Aminofurans (C.A. Ramsden, V. Milata).
  2. Five-Membered Heterocycles with Vicinal Te and O Heteroatoms (I.D. Sadekov et al.).
  3. The Chemistry of Thienopyrimidines (V.P. Litvinov, N.D. Zelinsky).
  4. The Literature of Heterocyclic Chemistry, Part IX, 2002-2004 (L.I. Belen’kii et al.).

Description

Established in 1960, Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive serial in the area-one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists. Written by established authorities in the field, the comprehensive reviews combine descriptive chemistry and mechanistic insight and yield an understanding of how the chemistry drives the properties.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date results in the subject which continues to gain importance and expand
  • Makes available to graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories the latest reviews on wide variety of heterocyclic topics
  • The series forms a very substantial database covering wide areas of heterocyclic chemistry

Readership

Organic chemists, pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, photographic chemists, and agrochemists

About the Editors

Alan Katritzky

Alan Katritzky Editor

Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

