Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 7
1st Edition
Serial Editors: A. R. Katritzky A.J. Boulton
eBook ISBN: 9780080575940
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 510
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080575940
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
A. R. Katritzky Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Sciences, University qf East Anglia, Norwich, England
A.J. Boulton Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Sciences, University of East Anglia, Nonvich , England
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.