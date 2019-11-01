Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128177006

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 51

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Ephraim Sparrow John Abraham John Gorman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128177006
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

To include chapters by:
Afshin J. Ghajar
Portonovo Ayyaswamy and Ravi Radhakrishnan
Josua Petrus Meyer
Brent Webb
Kenneth Goodson
John P. Abraham
Richard J. Goldstein

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 51, provides in-depth review articles from a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts, with this comprehensive release covering chapters on Micro and nanoparticle transport phenomena in confined flows, A review of heat transfer in the transitional flow regime, and much more.

Key Features

  • Fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts
  • Provides essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer
  • Presents a great resource for use in graduate school level courses

Readership

Practitioners in industry and academics teaching advanced courses

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128177006

About the Serial Editors

Ephraim Sparrow Serial Editor

Professor Eph sparrow has practiced the art and science of heat transfer for over 60 years.He currently leads the Laboratory for Engineering Practice at the University of Minnesota.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

John Abraham Serial Editor

John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

John Gorman Serial Editor

John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

