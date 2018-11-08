Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151853, 9780128155264

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 50

1st Edition

Editors: Ephraim Sparrow John Abraham John Gorman
eBook ISBN: 9780128155264
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128151853
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th November 2018
Page Count: 394
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
233.59
198.55
217.00
184.45
150.00
127.50
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
217.00
184.45
155.00
131.75
303.59
258.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Enhancement of Jet Impingement Heat Transfer by Means of Jet Axis Switching
John M. Gorman, Ephraim M. Sparrow, Abhimanyu Ghosh, and John P. Abraham
2. Thermal Conductivity of Carbon Nanotubes and Assemblies
Pengyingkai Wang, Rong Xiang, and Shigeo Maruyama
3. Thermal Modeling of Data Centers for Control and Energy Usage Optimization
Jayati Athavale, Minami Yoda, and Yogendra Joshi
4. Advances in Liquid Metal Science and Technology in Chip Cooling and Thermal Management
Xiao-Hu Yang and Jing Liu
5. A Validated Framework for Innovation and Design Optimization of Air-to-Refrigerant Heat Exchangers
Vikrant Aute
6. Anomalous Heat Transfer: Examples, Fundamentals, and Fractional Calculus Models
Vaughan R. Voller

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 50, provides in-depth review articles from a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts, with this comprehensive release covering chapters on Heat Transfer in Rotating Channels, Advances in Liquid Metal Science and Technology in Chip Cooling and Thermal Management, Heat Transfer in Rotating Cooling Channel, Anomalous Heat Transfer: Examples, Fundamentals, and Fractional Calculus Models, and much more.

Key Features

  • Fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts
  • Essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, or in graduate schools or industry

Readership

Practitioners in industry and academics teaching advanced courses

Details

No. of pages:
394
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155264
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128151853

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ephraim Sparrow Editor

Professor Eph sparrow has practiced the art and science of heat transfer for over 60 years.He currently leads the Laboratory for Engineering Practice at the University of Minnesota.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

John Abraham Editor

John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

John Gorman Editor

John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.