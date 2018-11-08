Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 50
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Enhancement of Jet Impingement Heat Transfer by Means of Jet Axis Switching
John M. Gorman, Ephraim M. Sparrow, Abhimanyu Ghosh, and John P. Abraham
2. Thermal Conductivity of Carbon Nanotubes and Assemblies
Pengyingkai Wang, Rong Xiang, and Shigeo Maruyama
3. Thermal Modeling of Data Centers for Control and Energy Usage Optimization
Jayati Athavale, Minami Yoda, and Yogendra Joshi
4. Advances in Liquid Metal Science and Technology in Chip Cooling and Thermal Management
Xiao-Hu Yang and Jing Liu
5. A Validated Framework for Innovation and Design Optimization of Air-to-Refrigerant Heat Exchangers
Vikrant Aute
6. Anomalous Heat Transfer: Examples, Fundamentals, and Fractional Calculus Models
Vaughan R. Voller
Description
Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 50, provides in-depth review articles from a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts, with this comprehensive release covering chapters on Heat Transfer in Rotating Channels, Advances in Liquid Metal Science and Technology in Chip Cooling and Thermal Management, Heat Transfer in Rotating Cooling Channel, Anomalous Heat Transfer: Examples, Fundamentals, and Fractional Calculus Models, and much more.
Key Features
- Fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts
- Essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, or in graduate schools or industry
Readership
Practitioners in industry and academics teaching advanced courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 8th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155264
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128151853
About the Editors
Ephraim Sparrow Editor
Professor Eph sparrow has practiced the art and science of heat transfer for over 60 years.He currently leads the Laboratory for Engineering Practice at the University of Minnesota.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
John Abraham Editor
John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA
John Gorman Editor
John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA