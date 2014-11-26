Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128002094, 9780128003312

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 46

1st Edition

Editors: Ephraim Sparrow John Abraham John Gorman Young Cho
eBook ISBN: 9780128003312
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128002094
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th November 2014
Page Count: 268
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
233.59
198.55
217.00
184.45
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
217.00
184.45
131.00
111.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Chapter One. On the Computational Modelling of Flow and Heat Transfer in In-Line Tube Banks
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Computational and Modelling Schemes
    • 3. Fully Developed Flow through In-Line Tube Banks
    • 4. Modelling the Complete Experimental Assembly of Aiba et al. [13]
    • 5. Thermal Streak Dispersion in a Quasi-Industrial Tube Bank
    • 6. Concluding Remarks
  • Chapter Two. Developments in Radiation Heat Transfer: A Historical Perspective
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Early Concepts of Light (Radiation)
    • 3. The Nineteenth Century
    • 4. Quantum Theory and Planck's Radiation Law
    • 5. Radiant Heat Exchange between the Surfaces of Solids
    • 6. Radiative Transfer in a Participating Medium
    • 7. Interaction of Radiation with Conduction and Advection in Participating Media
    • 8. Future Challenges
  • Chapter Three. Convective Heat Transfer Enhancement: Mechanisms, Techniques, and Performance Evaluation
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Verifications of FSP
    • 3. Contributions of FSP to the Development of Convective Heat Transfer Theory
    • 4. Performance Evaluation of Enhanced Structures
    • 5. Conclusions
  • Chapter Four. Recent Analytical and Numerical Studies on Phase-Change Heat Transfer
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Surface Characteristics
    • 3. Onset of Bubble Nucleation
    • 4. Thermodynamic Analyses for Onset of Dropwise Condensation
    • 5. Level-Set and VOF Simulations of Boiling and Condensation Heat Transfer
    • 6. Lattice Boltzmann Simulations of Boiling Heat Transfer
    • 7. Lattice Boltzmann Simulations of Condensation Heat Transfer
    • 8. CHF Models in Pool Boiling
    • 9. Concluding Remarks

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts. The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to-date with the results of the latest research. This serial is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, graduate schools or industry.

Key Features

  • Never before have so many authorities provided both retrospective and current overviews.

Readership

Practitioners in industry and academics teaching advanced courses.

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128003312
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128002094

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ephraim Sparrow Editor

Professor Eph sparrow has practiced the art and science of heat transfer for over 60 years.He currently leads the Laboratory for Engineering Practice at the University of Minnesota.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

John Abraham Editor

John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

John Gorman Editor

John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Young Cho Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.