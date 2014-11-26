Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One. On the Computational Modelling of Flow and Heat Transfer in In-Line Tube Banks
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Computational and Modelling Schemes
- 3. Fully Developed Flow through In-Line Tube Banks
- 4. Modelling the Complete Experimental Assembly of Aiba et al. [13]
- 5. Thermal Streak Dispersion in a Quasi-Industrial Tube Bank
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Two. Developments in Radiation Heat Transfer: A Historical Perspective
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Early Concepts of Light (Radiation)
- 3. The Nineteenth Century
- 4. Quantum Theory and Planck's Radiation Law
- 5. Radiant Heat Exchange between the Surfaces of Solids
- 6. Radiative Transfer in a Participating Medium
- 7. Interaction of Radiation with Conduction and Advection in Participating Media
- 8. Future Challenges
- Chapter Three. Convective Heat Transfer Enhancement: Mechanisms, Techniques, and Performance Evaluation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Verifications of FSP
- 3. Contributions of FSP to the Development of Convective Heat Transfer Theory
- 4. Performance Evaluation of Enhanced Structures
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Four. Recent Analytical and Numerical Studies on Phase-Change Heat Transfer
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Surface Characteristics
- 3. Onset of Bubble Nucleation
- 4. Thermodynamic Analyses for Onset of Dropwise Condensation
- 5. Level-Set and VOF Simulations of Boiling and Condensation Heat Transfer
- 6. Lattice Boltzmann Simulations of Boiling Heat Transfer
- 7. Lattice Boltzmann Simulations of Condensation Heat Transfer
- 8. CHF Models in Pool Boiling
- 9. Concluding Remarks
Description
Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts. The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to-date with the results of the latest research. This serial is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, graduate schools or industry.
Key Features
- Never before have so many authorities provided both retrospective and current overviews.
Readership
Practitioners in industry and academics teaching advanced courses.
About the Editors
Ephraim Sparrow Editor
Professor Eph sparrow has practiced the art and science of heat transfer for over 60 years.He currently leads the Laboratory for Engineering Practice at the University of Minnesota.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
John Abraham Editor
John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA
John Gorman Editor
John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Young Cho Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University, USA