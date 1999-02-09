Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 32
1st Edition
Cumulative Subject and Author Indexes and Tables of Contents for Volumes 1-31
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Author Index
- Subject Index
- Appendix Tables of Contents, Volumes 1-31
Description
Advances in Heat Transfer is designed to fill the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than is allowable in either journals or texts.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in mechanical, civil, and chemical engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 453
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 9th February 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080575865
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120200320
Reviews
@qu:"Wholeheartedly recommended to the researcher, and to the student who wishes to commence work in a particular field." @source:--JOURNAL OF MECHANICAL WORKING TECHNOLOGY @qu:"Serve[s] as a broad review for experts in the field...Will also be of great interest to non-specialists with only general knowledge of the field who need to know the results of the latest research." @source:--CURRENT SCIENCE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Thomas Irvine Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York at Stonybrook, U.S.A.
James Hartnett Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.
Young Cho Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University, USA
George Greene Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.