Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120200320, 9780080575865

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 32

1st Edition

Cumulative Subject and Author Indexes and Tables of Contents for Volumes 1-31

Serial Editors: Thomas Irvine James Hartnett Young Cho George Greene
eBook ISBN: 9780080575865
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120200320
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th February 1999
Page Count: 453
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Author Index
  • Subject Index
  • Appendix Tables of Contents, Volumes 1-31

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer is designed to fill the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than is allowable in either journals or texts.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in mechanical, civil, and chemical engineering.

Details

No. of pages:
453
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080575865
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120200320

@qu:"Wholeheartedly recommended to the researcher, and to the student who wishes to commence work in a particular field." @source:--JOURNAL OF MECHANICAL WORKING TECHNOLOGY @qu:"Serve[s] as a broad review for experts in the field...Will also be of great interest to non-specialists with only general knowledge of the field who need to know the results of the latest research." @source:--CURRENT SCIENCE

Thomas Irvine Serial Editor

State University of New York at Stonybrook, U.S.A.

James Hartnett Serial Editor

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

Young Cho Serial Editor

Drexel University, USA

George Greene Serial Editor

Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.

