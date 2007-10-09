Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 40
1st Edition
Transport Phenomena in Plasma
Description
Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing wide-ranging and in-depth review articles. Put simply, this book is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer in graduate schools or industry. The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to-date with the results of the latest research.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of review articles on topics of current interest
- Bridges the gap between academic researchers and practitioners in industry
- A long-running and prestigious series
Readership
Practicing engineers, researchers and academics in mechanical and thermal engineering
Details
- 570
- English
- © Academic Press 2007
- 9th October 2007
- Academic Press
- 9780080553719
- 9780123739230
About the Authors
James Hartnett Author
University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.
About the Editors
Alexander Fridman Editor
Young Cho Editor
Drexel University, USA
George Greene Editor
Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.
Avram Bar-Cohen Editor
University of Maryland, College Park Maryland, USA