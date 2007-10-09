Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123739230, 9780080553719

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 40

1st Edition

Transport Phenomena in Plasma

Authors: James Hartnett
Editors: Alexander Fridman Young Cho George Greene Avram Bar-Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9780080553719
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123739230
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th October 2007
Page Count: 570
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
22100.00
18785.00
224.50
190.82
190.00
161.50
150.00
127.50
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
204.00
173.40
230.00
195.50
140.00
119.00
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing wide-ranging and in-depth review articles. Put simply, this book is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer in graduate schools or industry. The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to-date with the results of the latest research.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of review articles on topics of current interest
  • Bridges the gap between academic researchers and practitioners in industry
  • A long-running and prestigious series

Readership

Practicing engineers, researchers and academics in mechanical and thermal engineering

Details

No. of pages:
570
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080553719
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123739230

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

James Hartnett Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

About the Editors

Alexander Fridman Editor

Young Cho Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, USA

George Greene Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.

Avram Bar-Cohen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park Maryland, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.