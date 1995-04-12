Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 26
P.S. Ayyaswamy, Direct-Contact Transfer Processes with Moving Liquid Droplets. B.W. Webb and C.-F. Ma, Single-Phase Liquid Jet Impingement Heat Transfer. D.P. Sekulic[accent on c] and R.K. Shah, Thermal DesignTheory of Three-Fluid Heat Exchangers. References. Subject Index.
Advances in Heat Transfer is designed to fill the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than is allowablein either journals or texts.
Mechanical, chemical, and civil engineers in research, graduate schools, and industry.
@qu:This is a timely and excellent summary of three areas of bioheat transfer that have been the subject of considerable interest ove the past decade. All three contributions provide a much needed summary of the state of the art thatwould be equally useful to both new and experienced researchers in these areas. @source:--SHELDON WEINBAUM, The City College of the City University of New York @qu:This book is wholeheartedly recommended to the researcher, and to the student who wishes to commence work in a particular field. @source:--JOURNAL OF MECHANICAL WORKING TECHNOLOGY @qu:The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists with only a general knowledge of the field who need to know the results of the latest research. @source:--CURRENT SCIENCE
