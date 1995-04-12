Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120200269, 9780080575803

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 26

1st Edition

Serial Editors: James Hartnett Thomas Irvine Young Cho George Greene
eBook ISBN: 9780080575803
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120200269
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th April 1995
Page Count: 335
Table of Contents

P.S. Ayyaswamy, Direct-Contact Transfer Processes with Moving Liquid Droplets. B.W. Webb and C.-F. Ma, Single-Phase Liquid Jet Impingement Heat Transfer. D.P. Sekulic[accent on c] and R.K. Shah, Thermal DesignTheory of Three-Fluid Heat Exchangers. References. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer is designed to fill the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than is allowablein either journals or texts.

Readership

Mechanical, chemical, and civil engineers in research, graduate schools, and industry.

Details

No. of pages:
335
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080575803
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120200269

Reviews

@qu:This is a timely and excellent summary of three areas of bioheat transfer that have been the subject of considerable interest ove the past decade. All three contributions provide a much needed summary of the state of the art thatwould be equally useful to both new and experienced researchers in these areas. @source:--SHELDON WEINBAUM, The City College of the City University of New York @qu:This book is wholeheartedly recommended to the researcher, and to the student who wishes to commence work in a particular field. @source:--JOURNAL OF MECHANICAL WORKING TECHNOLOGY @qu:The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists with only a general knowledge of the field who need to know the results of the latest research. @source:--CURRENT SCIENCE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

James Hartnett Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

Thomas Irvine Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York at Stonybrook, U.S.A.

Young Cho Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, USA

George Greene Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.

