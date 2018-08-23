Advances in Grid-Connected Photovoltaic Power Conversion Systems
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Grid-Connected Photovoltaic Power Conversion Systems addresses the technological challenges of fluctuating and unreliable power supply in grid-connected photovoltaic (PV) systems to help students, researchers, and engineers work toward more PV installations in the grid to make society more sustainable and reliable while complying with grid regulations. The authors combine their extensive knowledge and experience in this book to address both the basics of the power electronic converter technology and the advances of such practical electric power conversion systems.
This book includes extensive, step-by-step practical application examples to assist students and engineers to better understand the role of power electronics in modern PV applications and solve the practical issues in grid-connected PV systems.
Key Features
- Offers a step-by-step modeling approach to solving the practical issues and technological challenges in grid-connected PV systems
- Provides practical application examples to assist the reader to better understand the role of power electronics in modern PV applications
- Extends to the most modern technologies for grid-friendly PV systems
Readership
3rd and 4th year Undergrads, Masters and PhD students in power electronics, especially those focusing on PV power conversion systems; Power engineers; PV inverter manufacturers concerned with advanced control strategies to increase competence
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Power electronics technologies for PV systems
2.1. Evolution of demands to grid‐connected PV systems
2.2. Power converter topologies
2.3. General control of grid‐connected PV systems
2.4. Summary References
3. PV system modeling, monitoring, and diagnosis
3.1. PV panel modeling
3.2. PV inverter system modeling
3.3. PV panel monitoring and hot‐spot detection
3.4. Summary References
4. Control of PV systems under normal grid conditions
4.1. Maximum power point tracking
4.2. Differential PV power processing technology
4.3. PV inverter current feed‐in control
• Current control
• Harmonic compensation
• Grid synchronization techniques
4.4. Summary References
5. Advanced control of PV systems under abnormal grid conditions
5.1. Grid‐interconnection standards
5.2. Fault ride‐through operation of PV systems
• Low voltage ride‐through for single‐phase PV systems
• Current reference generation for three‐phase PV systems
• Low voltage ride‐through for three‐phase PV systems
5.3. Reactive power injection under grid faults
5.4. Summary References
6. Flexible power control of PV systems
6.1. Active power limiting control
6.2. Delta power (reserve) control
6.3. Power ramp‐rate control
6.4. Reactive power supports during nights
6.5. Summary References
7. Conclusions and Outlook
7.1. Conclusions
Future trends References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 213
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 23rd August 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023402
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081023396
About the Author
Yongheng Yang
Yongheng Yang received the B.Eng. degree in Electrical Engineering and Automation in 2009 from Northwestern Polytechnical University, China and the Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering in 2014 from Aalborg University, Denmark. He was a postgraduate with Southeast University, China, from 2009 to 2011. In 2013, he was a Visiting Scholar at Texas A&M University, USA. Since 2014, he has been with the Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg University, where currently he is an Assistant Professor. His research interests are focused on grid integration of renewable energy systems, power converter design, analysis and control, harmonics identification and mitigation, and reliability in power electronics. Dr. Yang has published more than 100 technical papers and co‐authored a book – Periodic Control of Power Electronic Converters (London, UK: IET, 2017). Dr. Yang is a Member of the IEEE Power Electronics Society (PELS) Students and Young Professionals Committee, where he serves as the International Strategy Chair and responsible for the IEEE PELS Students and Young Professionals Activities. He served as a Guest Associate Editor of IEEE Journal of Emerging and Selected Topics in Power Electronics and has also been invited as a Guest Editor of Applied Sciences.
Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark
Katherine A. Kim
Katherine A. Kim received the B.S. degree in electrical and computer engineering from the Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering, Needham, MA, in 2007. She received the M.S. and Ph.D. degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana‐Champaign, in 2011 and 2014, respectively. She has been an Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), Ulsan, South Korea, since 2014. Her research interests are power electronics, modeling, and control for photovoltaic and renewable energy systems. Dr. Kim received the National Science Foundation’s East Asia and Pacific Summer Institutes Fellowship in 2010 and Graduate Research Fellowship in 2011. She served as the Chair of the IEEE Power and Energy Society/Power Electronics Society (PELS) Joint Student Chapter at the University of Illinois in 2010–2011 and Co‐Director of the IEEE Power and Energy Conference at Illinois in 2012. She served as the IEEE PELS Student Membership Chair in 2013‐2014 and is an IEEE PELS Member‐At‐Large for 2016‐2018.
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), Ulsan, South Korea
Frede Blaabjerg
Frede Blaabjerg was with ABB‐Scandia, Randers, Denmark, from 1987 to 1988. From 1988 to 1992, he was a Ph.D. Student with Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark. He became an Assistant Professor in 1992, Associate Professor in 1996, and Full Professor of power electronics and drives in 1998. His current research interests include power electronics and its applications such as in wind turbines, PV systems, reliability, harmonics and adjustable speed drives. He has received 17 IEEE Prize Paper Awards, the IEEE PELS Distinguished Service Award in 2009, the EPE‐PEMC Council Award in 2010, the IEEE William E. Newell Power Electronics Award 2014 and the Villum Kann Rasmussen Research Award 2014. He was an Editor‐in‐Chief of the IEEE TRANSACTIONS ON POWER ELECTRONICS from 2006 to 2012. He is nominated in 2014 and 2015 by Thomson Reuters to be among the most 250 cited researchers in Engineering in the world.
Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg Universitet, Aalborg, Denmark
Ariya Sangwongwanich
Ariya Sangwongwanich received the Ph.D. degree from Aalborg University in 2018, where he is working as a Postdoc Fellow at the Department of Energy Technology. His research interests include the control of grid-connected power converters, photovoltaic systems, reliability in power electronics, and high-power multilevel converters. Dr. Sangwongwanich has published more than 20 technical papers in the aforementioned areas.
Department of Energy Technology, Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark