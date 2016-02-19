Advances in Graph Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720408430, 9780080867663

Advances in Graph Theory, Volume 3

1st Edition

Series Editors: B. Bollobás
eBook ISBN: 9780080867663
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 294
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
111.00
94.35
137.00
116.45
146.00
124.10
89.00
75.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
294
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1978
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867663

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

B. Bollobás Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cambridge, Cambridge CB2 lSB, England

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.