Advances in Geophysics, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter One. Inferring Ocean Storm Characteristics from Ambient Seismic Noise
1 Introduction
2 Historical Overview: 1870–1950
3 Microseism Generation
4 Post-1950 Observations and Lingering Questions
5 Factors Controlling Microseism Characteristics
6 Conclusions
Chapter Two. Phenomenology of Tsunamis II
1 Introduction
2 Scaling
3 Event Statistics
4 Inter-Event Triggering
5 Discussion
6 Summary
Chapter Three. Seismic Hazard Scenarios as Preventive Tools for a Disaster Resilient Society
1 Introduction
2 Neo-Deterministic Seismic Zoning at the Regional Scale
3 Time-Dependent Ground Shaking Scenarios
4 Neo-Deterministic Seismic Zoning at The Local Scale
5 Seismic Wave Modeling in 3D Anelastic Media
6 Conclusions
Index
Description
The critically acclaimed serialized review journal for over 50 years, Advances in Geophysics is a highly respected publication in the field of geophysics. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now in its 52nd volume, it contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 31st July 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123809391
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123809384
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Haruo Sato Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tohoku University, Sendai-shi, Japan