Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123809384, 9780123809391

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 53

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Haruo Sato
eBook ISBN: 9780123809391
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123809384
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st July 2012
Page Count: 184
Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter One. Inferring Ocean Storm Characteristics from Ambient Seismic Noise

1 Introduction

2 Historical Overview: 1870–1950

3 Microseism Generation

4 Post-1950 Observations and Lingering Questions

5 Factors Controlling Microseism Characteristics

6 Conclusions

Chapter Two. Phenomenology of Tsunamis II

1 Introduction

2 Scaling

3 Event Statistics

4 Inter-Event Triggering

5 Discussion

6 Summary

Chapter Three. Seismic Hazard Scenarios as Preventive Tools for a Disaster Resilient Society

1 Introduction

2 Neo-Deterministic Seismic Zoning at the Regional Scale

3 Time-Dependent Ground Shaking Scenarios

4 Neo-Deterministic Seismic Zoning at The Local Scale

5 Seismic Wave Modeling in 3D Anelastic Media

6 Conclusions

Index

Description

The critically acclaimed serialized review journal for over 50 years, Advances in Geophysics is a highly respected publication in the field of geophysics. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now in its 52nd volume, it contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123809391
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123809384

About the Serial Editors

Haruo Sato Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tohoku University, Sendai-shi, Japan

